Healthy Chinese New Year Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Chinese New Year recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spicy Vegetable Lo Mein

Skip takeout and make a healthier Chinese lo mein at home that's packed with vegetables. Make sure you drain your noodles well before adding them, as wet noodles will turn your stir-fry into a soggy mess. For a less spicy option, omit the sriracha hot sauce.
By Grace Young

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brothy Chinese Noodles

This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles--ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dan Dan Noodles with Chicken & Baby Bok Choy

In this Asian dan dan peanut noodle recipe, Chinese black vinegar lends authentic flavor to the creamy sauce. If you can't find baby bok choy, use about 1 pound of mature bok choy sliced into 1- to 2-inch strips. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha, if desired.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Shrimp with Broccoli

Here's an example of international cooking at its fastest and best: a speedy Asian take-out favorite given an update with the Italian sparkle of basil, garlic and lemon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watercress with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

In this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry recipe, watercress is cooked then tossed with traditional Chinese oyster sauce. Use a salad spinner so the watercress is dry to the touch, or the stir-fry will become too wet. If the watercress is young and tender, stir-fry the whole stems. If the stem ends are woody and tough, discard them.
By Grace Young

Gyoza (Chinese Dumplings)

Sabrina Gee-Shin uses her grandmother’s Chinese filling to make this gyoza recipe. She teaches several folding methods in her Kimchee Mama cooking classes. This one, from a Japanese friend, is quick and simple.
By Sabrina Gee-Shin

Pork & Snap Pea Lo Mein

Lo mein is a Chinese restaurant takeout favorite that's easy to make at home. This lo mein recipe features lean pork loin chops and snap peas, but snow peas or asparagus work well too. Serve with shredded radish and cabbage tossed with rice vinegar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Chinese Chicken & Noodle Salad

This delicious Chinese-inspired salad is crisp, crunchy and cool with shredded cabbage, carrots and chicken breast tossed with toasted ramen noodles and slivered almonds. The dressing is an addictive orange, sesame, ginger and soy combination--you may want to double the dressing and save some for a salad the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallop & Shrimp Dumplings

People along the Yangtze River enjoy dumplings with a variety of fillings, from seafood to red meat, eggs to vegetables. In Wuhan, dumplings may be served at any meal. Crisp, pan-fried dumplings don't have to be loaded with fat. Cooking them in a mix of water and oil makes them crisp on the bottom, tender and juicy inside.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Inspiration and Ideas

Dan Dan Noodles with Spinach & Walnuts

Walnuts, spinach and red bell peppers top this tasty take on dan dan noodles tossed in an easy sesame-chile-soy sauce.
Our Best Chinese Recipes

These better-than-takeout recipes are healthier too--the perfect way to celebrate Chinese New Year!
Chinese Braised Mushrooms & Tofu

Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage

Dan Dan Noodles with Spinach & Walnuts

Shrimp & Chinese Chive Wonton Soup

Sichuan Ramen Cup of Noodles with Cabbage & Tofu

The Sichuan province in the southwestern corner of China is known for its fiery dishes. Here, the richness of tahini tempers the spicy chile paste in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup recipe. You can grind the Sichuan peppercorns in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, or crush them with the bottom of a heavy skillet.

All Healthy Chinese New Year Recipes

Chinese Seafood Soup

If you have large sea scallops, cut them in half horizontally before adding to the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Napa Cabbage & Carrots with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Napa--also known as Chinese cabbage--is the preferred cabbage in this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe because it's much sweeter and more tender than green cabbage. If napa cabbage isn't available at your grocery store, try Savoy cabbage or bok choy.
By Grace Young

Sichuan-Style Shrimp

Chinese cooks typically stir-fry shrimp in their shells for a more flavorful dish. You can do the same, but we recommend first removing the tiny legs. While rice may seem like the logical side, braised greens, such as chard or spinach, are actually just as traditional.
By Grace Young

Zha Jiang Noodles

The name of this flavor-drenched dish aptly translates to "fried sauce noodles." A pork- and tofu-flecked sauce gets its savory powers from three layers of distinctive soy condiments. Tossed with thick wheat noodles, the result is satisfying and quite comforting.
By Vivian Ku

Beef Chow Fun

Brown sugar added to black bean-garlic sauce is what gives this stir-fry its unmistakable Chinese takeout flavor. The recipe for beef chow fun works equally well with tofu for a vegetarian meal or boneless, skinless chicken breast. Serve with sliced cucumbers tossed with rice vinegar, sesame seeds and a pinch of salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean-Salmon Stir-Fry

We use a generous amount of fiber- and vitamin C-rich bean sprouts in this quick stir-fry that combines tender cubes of salmon and a rich black bean-garlic sauce. Make it a Meal: Serve with store-bought crepes and plum sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Snow Pea Stir-Fry

A stir-fry is all about preparation: you need to have everything ready to go before you start the cooking, which actually takes place in a matter of minutes. Serve this stir-fry over brown rice--or for a more traditional take, over wilted mustard greens splashed with a little rice vinegar.
By Jessie Price

Broccoli & Tomatoes with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

In this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe, the wok is covered for 30 seconds after adding the sauce to keep the vegetables crisp but tender. If Chinese broccoli is available in your market, use this same method but cut the stalks and leaves into 2-inch pieces.
By Grace Young

Grilled Sea Scallops with Cilantro & Black Bean Sauce

Here, Chinese fermented black beans are stir-fried with garlic and ginger, flavor-enhanced with Chinese or Japanese rice wine, and blended into a delicate puree that makes a delicious dip to complement all sorts of grilled seafood, including plump sea scallops. Sweet mirin counterbalances the saltiness of the beans.
By Corinne Trang

Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Complex and salty, this sauce would complement most any vegetable stir-fry. To have extra sauce, double the batch, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
By Grace Young

Black Bean-Garlic Catfish

This dish is great for folks who are on the fence about catfish because the pungent black bean-garlic sauce balances the fish's strong flavor. Serve with udon noodles or brown rice and sauteed broccoli with ginger broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot & Sour Soup with Crab

A favorite Sichuan-style opener becomes a main course with the addition of crabmeat. Dried tiger-lily buds (also called Golden Needles), cloud ears and Sichuan peppercorns can be found in Aisan markets or ordered from orientalpantry.com or amazon.com.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Chow Fun

A touch of brown sugar added to the salty black bean-garlic sauce is what gives this noodle stir-fry its unmistakable Chinese takeout flavor. The recipe for vegetarian chow fun works equally well with slices of sirloin steak or boneless, skinless chicken breast or even pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot-&-Sour Mussels

This recipe for steamed mussels incorporates the flavors of the Sichuan Chinese classic, hot and sour soup. Serve over steamed brown rice or rice noodles to soak up the flavorful sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Grilled Chicken & Broccoli on Napa Cabbage

Fish sauce (nam pla) and hot chile sauce are available in Asian markets and many large supermarkets.
By Melanie Barnard

Vegetables & Pork over Chinese Noodles

The sweet-and-spicy sauce flavors the wide lo mein noodles and accentuates the vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salt & Pepper Prawns

Spice-crusted stir-fried shrimp top a cool, crisp Asian-style slaw for an easy supper. Many traditional versions of this recipe use Sichuan peppercorns. We've opted to use Chinese five-spice powder, which contains Sichuan peppercorns and is more readily available. Make it a Meal: Serve with rice noodles or brown rice and a sprinkle of chopped cilantro.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy

Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame, Snow Pea & Noodle Salad

This sophisticated Asian noodle salad is high in flavor thanks to its miso-ginger dressing and high in fiber thanks to snow peas, which are a good source of protein and magnesium as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean-Garlic Catfish for Two

If you're on the fence about catfish, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how the pungent black bean-garlic sauce balances the fish's strong flavor. Serve with udon noodles (or brown rice) and sauteed broccoli with ginger.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
