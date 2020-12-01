Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.5 stars
3
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
By Raghavan Iyer

Fennel & Asiago Pie with a Wild Rice Crust

Wild rice bound with egg and cheese makes a lovely (and gluten-free) crust for this stunning, quiche-like pie stuffed with roasted garlic and fennel. Try it for brunch, as a vegetarian entree or as an impressive potluck offering.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese

Hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for people who love crispy potato-chip-like slices as well as the tender interior of a baked potato. Simple to prepare, these hasselback potatoes look impressive and decadent with melted Cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of paprika on top.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: 4.5 stars
1
This roast pumpkin with a mushroom-and-bread stuffing is a beautiful vegetarian entree for the holidays. Use a small pumpkin if you can find one, but a winter squash like kabocha or buttercup also works. For a special garnish, save the seeds from the pumpkin, toss them with spices and roast them. If you use a squash, opt for store-bought pepitas; the squash seeds are too woody to eat.
By Virginia Willis

Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4.46 stars
11
The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad

Serve this hearty and healthy fall salad with roasted pork tenderloin, chicken or salmon, or with your Thanksgiving meal. All of the vegetables are roasted on the same pan, so this recipe is easy to prep, and it tastes great warm or at room temperature so it's perfect for holiday buffet tables and potlucks. Cranberries add a sweet-tart edge, while the maple-tahini dressing provides depth.
By Julia Levy

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey Oat Quick Bread

Rating: 4.73 stars
14
This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Diabetic Carrot Cake

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
With this luscious take on an all-time favorite, you can fit this low-sugar cake into a diabetic meal plan with style.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fall Chopped Salad with Spinach, Butternut Squash, Apples & Cheddar

Rating: 5 stars
2
Who says spinach salads are only for spring? Use autumn's tender crop of fresh spinach and other seasonal vegetables to make this fall salad with roasted butternut squash, apples, cheddar and pecans. This colorful and healthy salad would be a wonderful addition to your Thanksgiving menu, but there's no reason to save it for holidays--serve it along with chicken or pork for a healthy weeknight dinner, or turn it into a main course by adding some chickpeas or chopped chicken or turkey.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Banana Bread

Rating: 4.8 stars
3
Got leftover bananas? Give everyone's favorite baked good recipe a healthy whole-wheat spin with this easy banana bread recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Dill Mustard Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
1
This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
All Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes

Roasted Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

Roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can twist it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts again and again.
By Jasmine Smith

Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéeing butternut squash in olive oil quickly yields perfectly cooked results and slighly caramelizes the squash for extra flavor. This recipe makes a delicious vegetable side dish to pair with roasted meats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon Swirl Apple Pie

Rating: 5 stars
1
Instead of topping your apple pie with a full crust, cover the dough in cinnamon sugar, roll it up and slice it like cinnamon rolls to make beautiful cinnamon swirls to top the pie. The fragrant cinnamon bun-like topping makes homemade apple pie even more special!
By Stephanie Olson

Apple Spice Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
1
Think of crème fraîche as sour cream's richer, thicker, less-sour sibling. In this healthy muffin recipe, it's the secret ingredient that gives these muffins a light texture and rich flavor. The batter is made with extra spices and tons of sweet fruit, which means you won't notice the minimal amount of white sugar.
By Joanne Chang

Lemon-Herb Roasted Beets

Rating: 4.33 stars
5
We love how roasting brings out the sweet flavor of beets. Golden beets look especially pretty when tossed with the fresh herb and lemon seasoning mix, but any type of beets will work in this recipe. If you're a lemon lover, be sure to add the squeeze of fresh lemon juice after the beets are roasted.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

Rating: 3.5 stars
1
These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
By Marianne Williams

Sauteed Broccoli & Kale with Toasted Garlic Butter

Rating: 5 stars
3
In this easy vegetable side dish, broccoli and kale are drizzled with a butter, garlic and crushed red pepper sauce. Serve this healthy recipe alongside roasted chicken, turkey or ham--or on top of your favorite whole grain, such as quinoa or farro.
By Lia Huber

Beet Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
7
This simple beet salad recipe uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delightful side dish. Roasted beets add a sweet, earthy and aromatic flavor that shines in this side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

Rating: 4.49 stars
20
This creamy cauliflower mash makes a perfect low-carb stand-in for mashed potatoes. Here we take simple mashed cauliflower and mix in garlic, buttermilk and a touch of butter to create a flavorful side dish that has about one-quarter of the calories of typical mashed potatoes. If you like, vary it by adding shredded low-fat cheese or chopped fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: 5 stars
1
Swap out your basic butternut squash soup for this fragrant version that includes sweet potato and a medley of spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander and saffron. A drizzle of maple syrup and a few drops of orange water brighten the flavors, while a sprinkle of sumac adds a pop of color and a tangy edge. This healthy butternut squash soup would be a wonderful starter for your Thanksgiving meal.
By Naz Deravian

Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

Rating: 5 stars
6
Winter squash becomes tender and sweeter when roasted--a delicious side for a holiday dinner. Look for interesting squash like kabocha or hubbard at your farmers' market and try them in this recipe. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

Rating: 5 stars
1
Now everyone can enjoy the essential fall quick bread with this easy gluten-free recipe. Pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice add tons of flavor, but stir in pecans or chocolate chips to take it a step further!
By Breana Killeen

Autumn on a Plate

A wonderful kale salad with roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts features a special vinaigrette dressing and a topping of toasted hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese. You'll be proud to serve this gourmet treat at any formal meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: 4.75 stars
5
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
1
Call on these hearty cornmeal muffins to help boost a soup, stew, chili, or salad into a filling meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Salsa

If you like mild salsa, use banana peppers in this recipe. For a hotter version, try jalapeño or one of the alternate pepper choices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Smothered White Chocolate Pound Cake

This decadent pound cake is drizzled with white chocolate and topped with a delicious compote of cranberries, oranges and kiwifruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamed Spinach Casserole

Rating: 3.4 stars
2
This creamy spinach casserole recipe is a more sophisticated cousin to creamed spinach. It's perfect for weekend entertaining or as a holiday side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie

Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash

Rating: 4.62 stars
7
The addition of delicious sweet potatoes gives a nutrient boost to mashed potatoes. Double it: Cook the potatoes in a Dutch oven rather than a large saucepan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Oregano Marinated Vegetables

Trade in plain crudités for something with more panache with this quick marinated vegetable recipe. Soak bell peppers, fennel and frozen artichoke hearts in an orange- and oregano-flavored marinade and in just a couple hours you'll have a tasty antipasto ready to serve with your cheese plate.
By Breana Killeen

Banana Bread French Toast

Rating: 5 stars
2
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
By Breana Killeen

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Rating: 4.82 stars
3
Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle--a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
