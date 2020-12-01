Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

From leftover turkey potpie to turkey stew, we've got plenty of innovative Thanksgiving leftover ideas to make sure you get the most out of your Thanksgiving meal!

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This low-sodium soup recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leftover Turkey Stew

This hearty and healthy turkey stew recipe is just about the best use of Thanksgiving leftovers we can think of. And we don't just mean the turkey. The stew is packed with leftover roasted vegetables--use whatever vegetables you have on hand, such as Brussels sprouts, parsnips, sweet potatoes and green beans. And leftover gravy is used to add depth of flavor and body. Possibly the best part of this stew recipe? It comes together really quickly--because don't we all need a 20-minute dinner after the craziness of Thanksgiving? Add some leftover bread or rolls and dinner is done. This recipe is equally delicious with leftover cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken, and we've included instructions for making a quick gravy in case you don't have leftovers, so you can serve this Thanksgiving-in-a-pot year-round.
By Robin Bashinsky

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smothered Cabbage with Ham

Use up your leftover ham in this comforting one-pot dish made with cabbage and potatoes. The simple flavors get brightened at the end with a splash of cider vinegar. Serve alongside roast chicken or pork.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables

Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have never been so delicious. Wild rice adds a nutty flavor--plus extra protein and fiber--to this creamy, hearty soup. Try this easy, healthy turkey recipe to help you use your holiday extras.
By Hilary Meyer

Turkey Potpie

You might look forward to the days after Thanksgiving even more than the holiday itself with this easy turkey potpie recipe that's the perfect use for leftover turkey and extra vegetables like carrots and onions you might have on hand from the holiday. The pie is loaded with veggies and a creamy sauce, then topped with a prepared whole-wheat crust so there's no need to make dough. No leftover cooked turkey? This healthy potpie is just as delicious with chicken. Serve it up any time you need a dose of comfort food for dinner.
By Julia Levy

Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup

This simple, clean turkey soup is full of vegetables and shredded turkey, making it perfect for after the holidays when you have leftovers on hand. Don't forget to save your Parmesan rinds! Adding one to a soup like this adds a rich umami flavor.
By Karen Rankin

Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

This vegetarian take on a traditional Niçoise salad omits the fish and piles on plenty of vegetables.
By Lauren Lastowka

Mexican-Style Turkey Soup

Red sweet pepper, winter squash and cilantro brighten up this spicy soup, making this Mexican-inspired one-dish meal the perfect family dinner. Accompany with a fresh fruit salad and warm crusty bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey, Pesto & Broccoli Pasta

This easy pasta recipe is a weeknight dinner lifesaver. While shelf-stable pesto will work here, we prefer the fresh flavor and more vibrant color of refrigerated pesto. Look for it in the refrigerated section of your supermarket, near the fresh pasta and marinara sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Salmon Chowder

The flavor of this salmon chowder recipe is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctive flavor to the soup. To give this soup a thick, chowder texture, we use instant mashed potatoes, which eliminates the need for heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture.
By Nancy Baggett
Inspiration and Ideas

The Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches
Vegetarian Gumbo
Turkey & Brown Rice Chili
This hearty turkey chili recipe takes just 35 minutes to prep. While it's cooking, you'll have time to throw together a green salad and warm up some crusty bread to complete the meal.

All Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

Scrambled Eggs with Sausage

Start your day off right with these scrambled eggs. This recipe includes eggs, turkey sausage, and cheese; packing 14 grams of protein per serving. Quick and easy to make, this is the perfect breakfast solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Baked Potatoes

For this meal-on-a-spud we jump-start the potatoes in the microwave and then finish them in the oven so they get all crispy on the outside. Use leftover or rotisserie chicken to make this healthy dinner in a jiff. Serve with a salad or some cooked greens.
By Ivy Odom

Pizza Lettuce Wraps

Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Ham & Pasta Salad

A great make-ahead entree, this lightened-up pasta salad is loaded with broccoli and peppers. Smoky ham and sweet raisins give it plenty of punch. Enjoy the leftovers for a fuss-free lunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Instead of using just potatoes in this casserole, we've cut the carbs by using a trio of potato, turnip, and sweet potato slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage-Chestnut Stuffing

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, this healthy sausage-and-chestnut stuffing recipe is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato Hash with Sausage & Fried Egg

Leftover cooked potatoes and peppers form the base of this quick weeknight meal for one. Alternatively, use frozen cubed hash browns and and bell pepper-onion stir-fry mix.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey

Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Low in carbs and rich in Vitamin C, bell peppers add flavor as well as volume to this slightly spicy dish. For more heat, use hot turkey Italian sausage links rather than mild. Make it a sandwich by serving it inside a toasted bulky roll.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole

Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Everything Pizza

This whole-grain pizza has everything on it--sauce, beef, bacon, veggies, olives, and cheese. Feel free to substitute different types of meat or vegetables to suit your taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

By adding Cajun seasoning to this traditional turkey sandwich, we've elevated it to the next level.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Turkey Tostadas

Try this creative, delicious way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers. This recipe shows you how to make tostada shells from corn tortillas. Think of a tostada as an open-face taco: a crispy corn tortilla smothered in toppings.
By Hilary Meyer

Cheesy Baked Potato Skins

Serve these crispy baked potato skins as a side or cut them into 1-inch pieces and serve as an appetizer. Refrigerate or freeze the potato flesh to make mashed potatoes another night.
By Adam Dolge

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Roasted Vegetable Soup with Chicken

This healthy vegetable soup is a great way to repurpose leftovers. The recipe calls for leftovers from two other recipes--Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables and the chicken from Chicken Kebabs with Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw (see Associated Recipes). With the help of those two recipes, this soup come together in less than 15 minutes for a fast and delicious meal. The coconut milk broth would work well with other vegetables and with chickpeas for a vegetarian version.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Egg Rolls

This unique take on classic egg rolls will help you use up turkey and stuffing leftovers from Thanksgiving. You can even use cranberry sauce for dipping.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Potato-Bacon Hash

This easy breakfast recipe calls for leftover Packet-Grilled Potatoes, but you can make it with any leftover cooked potatoes you have on hand. Add some shredded zucchini and bacon and top with an egg and you have a quick and satisfying meal for one!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smothered Potato Latkes

Learn how to make potato latkes with this tasty recipe.
By Hannah Selinger

Turkey, Cranberry & Brussels Sprout Pizza

This leftover turkey recipe takes classic Thanksgiving foods to the next level. Get creative by adding some of your favorites, like turkey, cranberry sauce and Brussels sprouts, to a healthy, homemade pizza.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Turkey Meatball Pita Sandwich

Greens, sliced cucumber and fresh herbs give this healthy turkey meatball sandwich a fresh, summery flavor. Serving the meatballs in a pita pocket instead of on the traditional hoagie roll cuts down on carbs and allows the sandwich fillings to really shine. And possibly the best news? This delicious sandwich comes together in just 10 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pea Shoot & Crispy Ham Salad

Pea shoots are the tender leaves and stems of sugar snap pea plants--not to be confused with the more delicate pea sprouts, which, like microgreens, are the sprouted seeds. Turn leftover ham into a crouton-esque topping with a quick sear in a hot pan.
By Adam Dolge

By Leah Goggins

BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli

Use leftover cooked pork to whip together these easy BBQ pork baked potatoes. Add steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese to round out this easy healthy dinner.
By Devon O'Brien
