Healthy Halloween Dessert Recipes

Chile-Cocoa Graham Crackers

These crunchy and crispy chocolate graham crackers have a tiny bit of spicy ancho chile on top. Oat flour makes them extra tender and tasty. Eat them plain or drizzled with a little melted chocolate. Depending on how thin you roll the dough, the crispness of the baked graham crackers will vary. If yours are not as crunchy as you like after they are completely cooled (especially the ones in the center that might be a little thicker), place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 325°F for about 15 minutes. Let cool and check again for crunch.