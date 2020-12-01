Healthy Halloween Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Halloween dessert recipes including cakes and cupcake Halloween recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting

Rating: Unrated
15
Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Rating: Unrated
4
These doughnut-shaped cakes are flavored with apple cider and glazed with maple syrup. If you do not have a mini Bundt pan, you can use a regular Bundt pan and make a coffee cake; bake it in a 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
7
This lighter pumpkin pie has the rich, subtle spices of the classic and a delicate, faintly sweet crust.
By Jessie Price

Chile-Cocoa Graham Crackers

These crunchy and crispy chocolate graham crackers have a tiny bit of spicy ancho chile on top. Oat flour makes them extra tender and tasty. Eat them plain or drizzled with a little melted chocolate. Depending on how thin you roll the dough, the crispness of the baked graham crackers will vary. If yours are not as crunchy as you like after they are completely cooled (especially the ones in the center that might be a little thicker), place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 325°F for about 15 minutes. Let cool and check again for crunch.
By Alice Medrich

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Orange Spice Molasses Cookies

Rating: Unrated
25
These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
By Shyla Huber

Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: Unrated
13
We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
By Amy Knapper Whitinsville

Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Rating: Unrated
24
Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. “Experiment with these cookies,” she advises, “as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy.” She calls them “the quickest cookies you'll ever bake.”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yummy Molasses Crackles

Rating: Unrated
24
Nancy Caverly gave her grandmother's recipe for ginger molasses cookies a little makeover--reducing the butter and adding crystallized ginger for a spicy jolt.
By Nancy Caverly

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
21
Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

Rating: Unrated
7
This creamy sweet potato pie recipe is seasoned like a pumpkin pie with plenty of cinnamon and nutmeg and gets nice ginger flavor from the gingersnap crust. For the best results, roast sweet potatoes in the oven; in a pinch, microwave them instead.
By Stacy Fraser

Maple-Pumpkin Custards with Crystallized Ginger

Rating: Unrated
16

A Thanksgiving meal wouldn't be complete without pumpkin, and here in Vermont we wouldn't dream of excluding our beloved maple syrup. We've combined the two in these elegant custards, featuring the best part of a pumpkin pie and saving calories for a luscious finish of real whipped cream. If you can find it, use Grade B dark amber syrup to get the best maple flavor.

All Healthy Halloween Dessert Recipes

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
15
This cake was inspired by the one of the most popular Jamaican desserts, sweet potato pudding. Traditionally, raw shredded sweet potatoes are used, but we found that sweet potatoes sold in the U.S. don't provide the same texture as those in Jamaica. Instead, we mix mashed sweet potato with eggs and flour to get a slightly different, but equally delicious, cheesecake-like result.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat chocolate ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
2
Our hot cocoa is rich and chocolaty without the overly sweet taste of some packaged mixes. We give it a luxurious froth with a whisk or blender--or use a cappuccino frother if you have one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies

In this healthy snickerdoodle cookie recipe, ginger, allspice and nutmeg combine with cinnamon to make this the best snickerdoodle you've ever had. The cookies get their signature look and texture from a little food science--baking soda makes them rise and cream of tartar prevents the sugar from binding together and causes the cookies to collapse and wrinkle.
By Virginia Willis

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Whoopie Pies

Rating: Unrated
2
Classic whoopie pies combine a creamy filling sandwiched between cakey chocolate cookies. Some are filled with a marshmallow cream frosting while others are filled with whipped cream. Even those of us who grew up with the former fell in love with our lighter version of the whipped cream-filled treats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
19
This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Florentines

Rating: Unrated
1
Master of Fine Arts student Allyson Lea Smith consulted with her mother and baked at least six variations to create this healthier version of an oat-chocolate sandwich cookie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin-Chocolate Torte with Pumpkin Whipped Cream

Rating: Unrated
10
If you're ready for a change from standard pumpkin pie, try this pumpkin torte recipe with a deep chocolate flavor. Pureed pumpkin helps make the dessert incredibly moist and dense. The topping is whipped cream with a touch of vanilla and sugar and a bit of pureed pumpkin folded in.
By Lia Huber

Chocolate-Banana Lunchbox Cake

Rating: Unrated
4
To ensure that the chocolate-banana cake lasts long enough for at least one week's worth of lunches, wrap individual pieces in plastic wrap and store them in the freezer. This cake contains no eggs, so it is appropriate for anyone who has a sensitivity to them.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lava Rocks

Rating: Unrated
5
Strategy and operations director Josh Gitlin gave this low-fat cookie three layers of chocolate flavor with cocoa powder, grated bittersweet chocolate and cocoa nibs.
By Josh Gitlin

Frothy Hot Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
1
Whipping this otherwise old-fashioned hot chocolate creates the illusion of creaminess. To vary this recipe, substitute 1 tablespoon brandy for the liqueur and omit the cinnamon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Hot Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
5
This spiced hot chocolate warms you from within.
By Mariana Velasquez

Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
Cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg add lots of flavor to these rich pumpkin cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mom's Apple Squares

Rating: Unrated
8
Traditional recipes for apple squares often use plenty of trans fat–laden shortening in the crust. We replaced it with a mixture of canola oil and butter and swapped out half the all-purpose flour for whole-wheat pastry flour for a little fiber. They are best enjoyed slightly warm. Gently reheat any leftovers in the oven or toaster oven to recrisp the crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Oatmeal Bars

Rating: Unrated
5
These pretty streusel-topped bars are quick to make and easy to transport. Made with unsweetened apricot preserves, they are a good source of potassium and beta carotene.
By Susan Herr

Raspberry-Swirl Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
14
These raspberry-lemon cupcakes are topped with an easy cream cheese frosting tinted pink with a little raspberry puree. For those unaccustomed to the mildly nutty flavor of whole-wheat flour (used in these cupcakes), the flavor of the raspberry puree swirled into the lemony cake makes the wheat flavor undetectable.
By Stacy Fraser

Mini Apple Pies with Cheddar

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a healthy--and adorable--twist on deep-dish apple pie. This mini apple pie recipe will give you just a bit of something sweet and the melted wedge of Cheddar on top is a nod to the New England tradition of serving cheese with apple pie.
By Stacy Fraser

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Apple Dippers

Caramel apples are a delicious treat but can contain up to 60 grams of carbs. Satisfy your sweet craving with these lower-carb apple slices, dipped in peanut butter and sprinkled with chocolate pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

Rating: Unrated
5
This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot Rum Balls

Quick and easy to make, these apricot-based bonbons are perfect for gifts or last-minute bake-sale contributions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
7
Full of oats, nuts and raisins, these chewy oatmeal raisin cookies can be enjoyed any day of the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Coconut Tart

Rating: Unrated
7
Dark rum, coconut milk, cinnamon, ginger and cloves give this pumpkin tart a complex flavor that matches perfectly with a cup of chai laced with milk.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden
