Vegan Easter Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan Easter recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

4
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Crumble Topping

3
This quick crumble topping is convenient to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Gin Fizz

1
This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta

1
This quick and easy lemony and herb pasta dish makes a delicious side. Try adding chicken or shrimp for a more complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Chocomole" Pudding

4
Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.
By Jason Mraz

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

3
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting

1
Classic carrot cake goes vegan in this easy recipe, and gets covered with coconut whipped cream to replace the traditional cream cheese frosting. A mixture of flax and water makes a sturdy substitute for eggs in this vegan cake. Plus, sweet crushed pineapple helps to make this cake delicious with less added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

4
This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

1
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

4
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Cinnamon Oranges

7
This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Vegan Meringue Cookies
2
Magical aquafaba—the liquid from canned chickpeas that often gets poured down the drain—mimics egg whites in these airy vegan meringue cookies. The other magical thing? These cookies require just three ingredients!
Raspberry Spritzer
A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
Simple Green Salad with Citronette
Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette
6

In this roasted cabbage recipe, cabbage wedges are roasted at a high temperature, creating an amazing texture and sweet flavor. Serve the roasted cabbage wedges drizzled with the chive-mustard vinaigrette as a side dish for roast poultry, meat or fish, or alone with crusty bread.

All Vegan Easter Recipes

Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate

1
This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frosted Grapes

2
The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Vegan Cheesecake

This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Garlicky Green Beans

8
We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wilted Spinach with Garlic

1
To make this easy wilted spinach recipe, simply give spinach a quick toss in hot, garlicky oil for the perfect quick and easy side dish for salmon, chicken or just about any main course. This versatile dish is ready in just 10 minutes so it's a cinch for weeknight dinners.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Citrus Fruit Cups

1
This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

2
These simply prepared artichokes can be served at room temperature or chilled. Serve as a first course or as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Coolers

2
A batch of this good-for-you refresher turns a lazy summer afternoon into a party, with appeal for thirsty kids of all ages.
By Susan Herr
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com