Healthy Easter Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Easter side dish recipes including green bean, brussels sprout and asparagus recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Beet Salad

9
This simple beet salad recipe uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delightful side dish. Roasted beets add a sweet, earthy and aromatic flavor that shines in this side salad.
By Bruce Weinstein &amp; Mark Scarbrough

Creamed Spinach Casserole

2
This creamy spinach casserole recipe is a more sophisticated cousin to creamed spinach. It's perfect for weekend entertaining or as a holiday side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

8
When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Potato Casserole

3
The original version of this cheesy potato casserole stars canned soup, full-fat sour cream, a stick of butter and a crust of crushed potato chips. We lightened it considerably by using a homemade white sauce instead of canned soup and swapping nonfat Greek yogurt for the sour cream. Crushed corn flakes replace the potato chips. All in all, we slashed 200 calories, 25 grams of fat (12 grams saturated) and 170 milligrams of sodium per serving. Dig in!
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Pears with Brie & Pistachios

2
Roasted pears with Brie and pistachios is delicious as a first course or a side with roast pork or lamb. Leave the stems on for the prettiest presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

1
Little Gem lettuce is like a cross between romaine and butterhead. It's perfect for making an updated take on the wedge salad in this healthy recipe. If you can't find Little Gem, use half a romaine heart for each serving. You can order Point Reyes Original blue cheese online from pointreyescheese.com or substitute another raw-milk blue cheese.
By Lisa Weiss

Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

24
This creamy cauliflower mash makes a perfect low-carb stand-in for mashed potatoes. Here we take simple mashed cauliflower and mix in garlic, buttermilk and a touch of butter to create a flavorful side dish that has about one-quarter of the calories of typical mashed potatoes. If you like, vary it by adding shredded low-fat cheese or chopped fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

1
Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta

2
This quick and easy lemony and herb pasta dish makes a delicious side. Try adding chicken or shrimp for a more complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

3
Typical green bean casseroles bathe ingredients in a heavy cream sauce and top them with buttered breadcrumbs or cheese. Our healthier version saves about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

4
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel
Bacon Mashed Potatoes
4
Lemon-Dill Green Beans
4
Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing
4
Strawberry Fruit Salad
2

This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.

All Healthy Easter Side Dish Recipes

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Lidia Bastianich

Candied Carrots

1
A combination of brown sugar and apple juice makes these easy candied carrots sweet but not cloying. Chopped fresh thyme brightens the flavor in this classic side dish, but feel free to omit it if you want an even simpler dish. Serve with chicken, pork or your Thanksgiving dinner.
By Julia Levy

Roasted Rhubarb Salad

2
Rhubarb roasted for just a few minutes is a tart topping for a mixed green salad with raisins, walnuts and goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

This no-cook main-dish salad pairs a flavorful dressing featuring sharp horseradish and tangy crème fraîche with smoked trout.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Candied Sweet Potatoes

These candied sweet potatoes are super simple to make. The sweet potatoes are tender and buttery, while cinnamon and cardamom add warmth and flavor. The pecans add a great crunch.
By Jasmine Smith

Sizzled Green Beans with Crispy Prosciutto & Pine Nuts

3
Sizzling green beans in a little oil helps to bring out their natural sweetness. Prosciutto, pine nuts and lemon zest dress up the flavor without adding a lot of fat--a nice alternative to full-fat, creamy green bean casseroles.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted New Potatoes & Green Beans

7
Whoever said potato salad needs to be cold? For this warm version, new potatoes are roasted right alongside green beans, then tossed in a tangy champagne vinegar and Gorgonzola dressing. If you like, you can toss in some baby arugula.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne

3
This impressive-looking asparagus salad recipe is actually very easy to make. After quickly boiling the asparagus, the same water is used to soft-boil the eggs. Piment d'Espelette is a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France. While it's not essential, it does add a subtle kick to the otherwise mellow flavors of this salad. Look for this spice at specialty stores and well-stocked markets--or substitute smoked paprika.
By Seamus Mullen

Garlicky Green Beans

8
We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

2
These simply prepared artichokes can be served at room temperature or chilled. Serve as a first course or as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Lemon Orzo

4
Lemon zest and fresh parsley brighten up plain orzo for a great side dish you'll find yourself adding to your repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Dandelion Greens with Roasted Garlic Dressing

3
In this springtime salad, dandelion greens (or spinach, if you prefer) are tossed with a warm roasted garlic dressing, tangy goat cheese and toasted pine nuts for melt-in-your-mouth results.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Roasted Asparagus Parmesan

This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes

1
Here a simple bread filling is accented with anchovies, herbs and Parmesan cheese to create these stuffed artichokes. When choosing artichokes, look for firm stems and unblemished leaves.
By Melanie Barnard

Roasted Garlic Mashed Purple Potatoes

Roasting garlic and thyme in olive oil infuses them with a heady flavor that makes a luxurious addition to these mashed potatoes. Purple potatoes make a delightful lavender mash, but you can use white potatoes if you prefer.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Watercress & Sugar Snap Salad with Warm Sesame-Shallot Vinaigrette

2
In this Asian-inspired salad, the peppery flavor of watercress is paired with another emblematic spring vegetable--sugar snap peas. Tossed with a warm dressing made with caramelized onions, rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil, this salad is the perfect antidote to the chill of early spring. For the best-tasting watercress, look for supple, thin stems (not woody stalks) with small, heart-shaped, dark green leaves that have no yellow blemishes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wilted Spinach with Garlic

1
To make this easy wilted spinach recipe, simply give spinach a quick toss in hot, garlicky oil for the perfect quick and easy side dish for salmon, chicken or just about any main course. This versatile dish is ready in just 10 minutes so it's a cinch for weeknight dinners.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin

1
This creamy broccoli-and-cauliflower casserole is a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

3
Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner
