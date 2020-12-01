Healthy Easter Appetizer Recipes

Easter Deviled Eggs
This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for your Easter brunch spread--and a great use for all those extra hard-boiled eggs you decorated. Our classic take on deviled eggs calls for just five ingredients (and you probably already have most of them in your pantry). Make the recipe your own by dialing the hot sauce up or down and choosing dill or sweet pickle relish. Fresh chives add a pop of springtime color and a bright flavor.
Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad
Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta
This stunning yet easy appetizer recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables or use as a spread for sandwiches or sauce for pasta.
Roasted Vegetable Antipasto
A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.
Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp
Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus
These prosciutto-wrapped bundles of grilled asparagus are a delicious addition to a spring brunch or elegant dinner.
Classic Deviled Eggs
We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
Nordic Appetizer Board
Put this robust appetizer board with salmon, eggs, pickles and vegetables out for a backyard party or serve it for brunch. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors for the prettiest presentation. Feel free to add additional vegetables, such as radishes and carrots, to the board.
Strawberry & Brie Bites
Strawberries, Brie cheese, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar come together in this addictive one-bite appetizer recipe.
Point Reyes Toma Frico with Pea Puree
A frico is a cheese crisp that can be eaten plain or topped like a cracker. These are made with nutty, creamy and buttery Point Reyes Toma cheese from California's Marin County, but they're also delicious made with aged Gouda or Manchego cheese.
Carrot Cake Cheese Ball
This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing
This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.