Healthy Easter Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Easter appetizer recipes including dips and deviled egg appetizer recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easter Deviled Eggs

Easter Deviled Eggs

This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for your Easter brunch spread--and a great use for all those extra hard-boiled eggs you decorated. Our classic take on deviled eggs calls for just five ingredients (and you probably already have most of them in your pantry). Make the recipe your own by dialing the hot sauce up or down and choosing dill or sweet pickle relish. Fresh chives add a pop of springtime color and a bright flavor.
Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad

Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad

Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta

Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta

Rating: Unrated
1
This stunning yet easy appetizer recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables or use as a spread for sandwiches or sauce for pasta.
Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

Rating: Unrated
3
A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.
Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
1
These prosciutto-wrapped bundles of grilled asparagus are a delicious addition to a spring brunch or elegant dinner.
Classic Deviled Eggs

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
Nordic Appetizer Board

Nordic Appetizer Board

Put this robust appetizer board with salmon, eggs, pickles and vegetables out for a backyard party or serve it for brunch. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors for the prettiest presentation. Feel free to add additional vegetables, such as radishes and carrots, to the board.
Strawberry & Brie Bites

Strawberry & Brie Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Strawberries, Brie cheese, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar come together in this addictive one-bite appetizer recipe.
Point Reyes Toma Frico with Pea Puree

Point Reyes Toma Frico with Pea Puree

Rating: Unrated
1
A frico is a cheese crisp that can be eaten plain or topped like a cracker. These are made with nutty, creamy and buttery Point Reyes Toma cheese from California's Marin County, but they're also delicious made with aged Gouda or Manchego cheese.
Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated
3
This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing

Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing

This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Take classic deviled eggs to a new level with these easy recipe twists.

5 Ways to Make Deviled Eggs Even Better

We take classic deviled eggs and transform them into Buffalo-style deviled eggs, deviled eggs with kimchi, Parmesan-caper deviled eggs and spicy Southwestern deviled eggs.
The Easiest 3-Ingredient Appetizers You Can Make for Any Occasion

The Easiest 3-Ingredient Appetizers You Can Make for Any Occasion

No matter the occasion, there are certain starters that just work every time—cue these crowd-pleasing three-ingredient appetizers.
Follow these simple steps and you can't go wrong.

How to Build the Perfect Cheese Board

Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce

Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated
3
Avocado Tea Sandwiches

Avocado Tea Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
1

Roasted Beet Crostini

Rating: 4 stars
3

The entire beet plant--roots, stems and greens--can be used in this stunning appetizer. The beets are roasted then pureed with goat cheese for a creamy ruby-red spread. The greens and stems are sautéed with olive oil and garlic for the topping.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com