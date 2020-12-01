Healthy Easter Appetizer Recipes

Easter Deviled Eggs

This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for your Easter brunch spread--and a great use for all those extra hard-boiled eggs you decorated. Our classic take on deviled eggs calls for just five ingredients (and you probably already have most of them in your pantry). Make the recipe your own by dialing the hot sauce up or down and choosing dill or sweet pickle relish. Fresh chives add a pop of springtime color and a bright flavor.