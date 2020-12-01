Easter Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Easter breakfast and brunch recipes including cinnamon rolls, muffins, french toast, breakfast casseroles and quiche. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

59
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

34
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

4
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
By Lauren Grant

Banana-Bran Muffins

50
By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

10
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
By Carolyn Casner

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

30
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Rainbow Frittata

6
This delicious frittata is loaded with heart-healthy, omega-3 enriched eggs and a medley of colorful vegetables. Start cooking the vegetables on the stove and finish them up in the oven with the egg mixture. To serve, top with avocado slices, grape tomatoes and a touch of sriracha.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

4
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Ham & Cheese Quiche with Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower rice makes up the crust of this low-carb quiche recipe. Smoked Gouda imparts a delicious smoky flavor that complements the ham in the quiche filling. If you can't find smoked Gouda, substitute smoked Cheddar.
By Joy Howard

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

18
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

7
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Morning Glory Muffins

11
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 42 Favorite Easter Brunch Recipes to Celebrate at Home
Recipes like Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust and Spring Vegetable Tart are delicious and celebratory.
24 Low-Carb Easter Breakfast Recipes
Whether it's quiche, muffins or scones, these recipes are all low in carbohydrates, no more than 15 grams per serving.
Shakshuka with Roasted Tomatoes (Eggs Poached in Roasted Tomato Sauce)
9
Sheet-Pan Pancakes
1
Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins
4
Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust
5

Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.

All Easter Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Banana-Blueberry Buttermilk Bread

21
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries. To make muffins instead, see Muffin Variation.
By Jim Romanoff

Strawberry Fruit Salad

2
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet

1
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
By Robb Walsh

Tomato & Feta Quiche with Spaghetti Squash Crust

1
You've used spaghetti squash in place of pasta, but have you used it for a low-carb quiche crust? Shredded roasted spaghetti squash turns into a perfectly crispy quiche crust in this healthy brunch recipe.
By Joy Howard

Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables

With 11 grams of protein in each serving, this recipe is great for breakfast. Start preparation the day before and chill overnight for minimal work in the morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers

1
Soft-boiled eggs with toast soldiers are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes

1
Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts.
By Paige Grandjean

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

4
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole

This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham, and fennel would also make a perfect breakfast for a special day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cinnamon Oranges

7
This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

6
This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Broccoli & Goat Cheese Souffle

5
This elegant broccoli and goat cheese soufflé will wow your family and friends. Soufflés are surprisingly easy to make--the only trick is getting them on the table before they deflate. Serve with: A tomato-and-fennel salad and, for dessert, fresh strawberries drizzled with balsamic vinegar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Rosti

15
Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg & Sausage Casserole

3
A dozen for brunch? No problem with our delicious makeover of a classic egg casserole. Assemble the casserole the evening before you plan to serve it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberries with Lemon Cream

4
Blending vanilla yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese creates a topping that's as virtuous as it is delicious. Any fresh berry can be used in this recipe.
By Jim Romanoff

Ham & Cheese Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory ham-and-cheese scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your favorite stew.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones

1
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Morning Glory Scones

3
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy carrot- and raisin-studded morning glory scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Banana Bran Muffins

5
Banana bran muffins are great to have on hand for breakfast on-the-go!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Coffee Cake

5
Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

3
Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.
By Joy Howard

Frosted Grapes

2
The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Bruschetta

3
Astoundingly good for minimal effort, this makes an indulgent weekend breakfast or anyday dessert. A judicious smear of mascarpone (half the fat of butter) is part of the luxury, but even lighter low-fat cream cheese will work as well. The real secret is warming the berries just enough to make the flavor bloom and transform their juices into a rosy syrup.
By Susan Herr
