Christmas Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Christmas drink recipes including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Honey Buzz Cocktail

2
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
By Kara Newman

Cranberry-Orange Punch

This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
By Melissa Fallon

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

2
A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Margaritas

1
Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
By Devon O'Brien

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

1
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Hot Chocolate

This healthier cup of hot chocolate uses low-fat milk, natural cocoa powder and just enough sugar to sweeten things up without going overboard on calories. As an added bonus, the milk provides a healthy serving of protein and calcium, which you won't get from sugar-loaded powdered hot-chocolate mixes prepared using water. Spice it up with an add-in like orange zest, cinnamon or vanilla for a delicious twist on this classic treat.
By Kerri-Ann Jennings, M.S., RD

Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

1
Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.
By Stephanie Olson

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

1
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail

Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and a sugar-free simple syrup.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., RDN

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

2
Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Festive Mocktail Recipes for the Holidays
Whether hot or iced, these holiday drinks are sure to get the festivities started this winter.
Cozy Drinks to Sip While You Deck the Halls
Tis the season to snuggle up by the fire. Take it to the next level with one of these toasty holiday drink recipes. Make hot cocoa for a cozy night in or spiced cider for a holiday party. These recipes for cocktails and mocktails will help spread cheer.
Rosemary-Ginger French 75
1
Kahlua Cocoa
1
Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars
1
Very Merry Punch

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.

All Christmas Drink Recipes

Coquito

1
The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud! Read more about this recipe in My Parents' Coquito Always Brings Me Home.
By Jessica van Dop DeJesus

Holiday Champagne Cocktails

These cocktails are quick and easy to assemble and are the perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Have a variety of garnishes available to choose from so that guests can make this cocktail their own.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

11
Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com