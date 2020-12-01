Healthy Fall Dinner Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fall dinner recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean & Veggie Salad

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese

This rich, yet healthy, white chicken chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.
By Robin Bashinsky

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) 
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

Sneak extra vegetables into your child's day (and yours too!) with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for an extra-healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Inspiration and Ideas

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos
In this vegetarian taco recipe, cauliflower is tossed with a smoky-tangy sauce made with honey, lime juice and chipotles in adobo sauce before being roasted.
Chicken Pot Pies
These chicken pot pies are full to the brim with vegetables and savory spices, and make the perfect comfort food for a night in.
21 Comfort Food Dinners That Are High in Protein
25 Casserole Recipes to Bring in Fall
Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese
Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing
Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole
In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.

All Healthy Fall Dinner Recipes

22 Brothy Soups That Are High in Protein

These hearty and filling brothy soups pack at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you meet your protein needs,which is important for healthy digestion, muscle growth, healthy aging and more.
By Danielle DeAngelis

15 Cozy Casseroles You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken

Make the most of a rotisserie chicken with these cozy casserole recipes. Perfect for chilly nights, these warm and filling casseroles are yummy choices for dinner.
By Danielle DeAngelis

25 30-Minute One-Pot Dinners for Fall

Fall is quickly approaching, and we can't wait to make these cozy and quick dinner recipes. All it takes is your favorite pot or pan and 30 minutes or less to create a delicious meal that's perfect for the cooling weather.
By Danielle DeAngelis

15 30-Minute Sheet-Pan Dinners for Fall

While you may be used to sheet-pan meals taking hours to bake in the oven, these dishes are ready in 30 minutes or less, so you'll have a comforting dinner ready and on the table before you know it.
By Danielle DeAngelis

20 Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Bring in Fall

From hearty pasta dishes to filling soups and stews, these dinners are packed with ingredients like whole grains, veggies, legumes and seafood that are cornerstones of the Mediterranean diet, one of the easiest and healthiest eating patterns around.
By Danielle DeAngelis

A Month of Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Fall

These fall dinner recipes all feature staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, like beans, quinoa, fish and leafy greens for a balanced, super nutritious meal.
By Danielle DeAngelis

20 Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners for Fall

Combine ingredients like veggies, whole grains, seafood, poultry and legumes in a skillet for a balanced dinner that's well-suited for the Mediterranean diet. Plus, these dishes focus on cozy fall favorites, like creamy pastas, hearty roasted vegetables and saucy casseroles.
By Danielle DeAngelis

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Now here's a healthy beef short ribs recipe you can serve to company—even on a holiday. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes, steamed green beans and a bold Italian red wine that has a touch of sweetness (think amarone or brunello).
By Carolyn Malcoun

30 Dinner Recipes to Make in September

Get ready for comfort meals like creamy pastas, loaded sheet pans and cheesy, hearty casseroles to fill you up.
By Danielle DeAngelis

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)

This one-pot chicken dinner, inspired by the traditional dish of Spain and Latin America, comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
By Laura Walsh

Lobster & Corn Chowder

The trick to making this healthy lobster chowder recipe have tons of rich flavor is to start with great fish stock. (The best is often in the freezer case at the supermarket.) Then cook the lobsters in the stock to intensify its flavor. There is no flour added in this healthy soup, so it's lighter than a typical creamy chowder--plus it's gluten-free.
By Kathy Gunst

24 Comforting Creamy Pasta Dinners That Are High in Protein

There's something comforting about enjoying a bowl of creamy, cheesy pasta for dinner, and these high-protein recipes bring out that warm feeling.
By Danielle DeAngelis

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

21 Diabetes-Friendly Recipes You Can Make in the Slow Cooker

Whether it's a hearty beef stew or spicy chicken enchiladas, these slow cooker dishes are worth the wait. Plus, with complex carbs like whole-wheat pasta and rice and lower counts of saturated fat and sodium, these selections are well-suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.
By Danielle DeAngelis

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.
By Kathy Gunst

Our 25 Best New Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall

Whether you're in the mood for cheesy pasta or a creamy chicken skillet, these dinners will not disappoint as comforting options for cool nights.
By Danielle DeAngelis

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Vegetarian Chili

Canned beans and tomatoes make this quick vegetarian chili recipe ready to go in just 30 minutes. Serve over rice or couscous, or with tortilla chips for added crunch, and add extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew

The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
