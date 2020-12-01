Healthy Winter Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious winter drink recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Pineapple Green Smoothie

18
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

4
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

3
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

1
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

4
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Turmeric Latte

2
Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Carrot Smoothie

2
This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic

1
Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.
By Carolyn Casner

Ginger-Beet Juice

7
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Smoothie

6
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Green Juice
3
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
Berry-Coconut Smoothie
1
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie
5
Spinach-Apple Juice
3

This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.

All Healthy Winter Drink Recipes

Pumpkin Spice Latte

4
No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
By Sylvia Fountaine

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

3
This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pomegranate Margaritas

1
Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
By Devon O'Brien

Red-Wine Hot Chocolate

1
If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
By Carolyn Casner

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

1
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Piña Colada Smoothie

3
Traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut sweeten up dark leafy greens in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to deliciously sneak an extra serving of vegetables into your day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Big-Batch Hot Bourbon Cocktail with Maple & Apple Cider

Grab a mug and get all the flavors of fall—apple, maple and spices—in this warm mulled cider cocktail. And this version, with a hint of ginger liqueur for extra spice, is just as enjoyable whether you're sipping it around a bonfire or on your couch with a cozy blanket. It's like a New England autumn evening in drinkable form. If you'd like to make this alcohol-free for a family gathering and spike each glass individually, add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) bourbon and 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) ginger liqueur to each cup of mulled cider.
By Casey Barber

Blood Orange Margaritas

Fresh blood orange juice gives this stunning pink cocktail just the right balance of sweet and sour. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little orange zest to add to both the presentation and flavor of these skinny margaritas.
By Devon O'Brien

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

4
Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy

1
Flavored decaf tea adds a seasonal twist to a traditional hot toddy recipe. You can use any flavor of tea for this easy cocktail, but we love the comforting notes of pumpkin-spice in the fall and winter.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., RDN

Berry & Flax Smoothie

2
For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Healthy Hot Chocolate

This healthier cup of hot chocolate uses low-fat milk, natural cocoa powder and just enough sugar to sweeten things up without going overboard on calories. As an added bonus, the milk provides a healthy serving of protein and calcium, which you won't get from sugar-loaded powdered hot-chocolate mixes prepared using water. Spice it up with an add-in like orange zest, cinnamon or vanilla for a delicious twist on this classic treat.
By Kerri-Ann Jennings, M.S., RD

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

1
A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiked Vanilla Latte

Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
By Casey Barber

Christmas Cider

Chai tea and fruit juices make this festive hot drink a must-serve at your next holiday gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Irish Cream

This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
By Karen Rankin

Slow-Cooker Mulled Wine

Fill your kitchen with the smell of warm spices like cloves and cardamom when you make this slow-cooker mulled wine.
By Eric Adjepong

Cranberry Sangria

This festive twist on classic red sangria combines wine with cranberry juice, oranges, apples and cinnamon for a wintery spin on a traditionally summer cocktail.
By Carolyn Casner

Holiday Champagne Cocktails

These cocktails are quick and easy to assemble and are the perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Have a variety of garnishes available to choose from so that guests can make this cocktail their own.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
