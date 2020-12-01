Healthy Winter Crockpot & Slow Cooker Recipes

Find healthy, delicious winter crockpot and slow-cooker recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

7
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta

6
This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead.
By Meredith Butcher

Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)

2
This one-pot chicken dinner, inspired by the traditional dish of Spain and Latin America, comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
By Laura Walsh

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

9
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

5
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey and Cranberry Stuffing Casserole

Enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner anytime by using your trusty slow cooker to make this delicious casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

5
These dinner rolls are baked in the slow cooker, then browned under the broiler for a couple minutes for a crisp crust. The results? Billowy, crusty, decadent rolls to serve with any meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

1
Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes that use canned soup, beans and onions. Plus, the slow cooker saves you time cooking at the stove. Make sure to use fresh green beans, as frozen green beans will become mushy.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

1
The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
By Carolyn Casner

Southwestern Sweet Potato Stew

1
This hearty Southwestern-inspired stew may take a while in your slow cooker, but it's so worth it! Full of sweet potatoes, black beans, and hominy, it will satisfy your tastebuds and keep you full for hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale, Wild Rice & Chicken Stew

Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.
By Devon O'Brien
Inspiration and Ideas

Southwestern Three-Bean & Barley Soup
Amp up the Southwestern flair in this bean & barley soup with an extra squeeze of lime and sprinkle of cilantro.
Slow-Cooker Hot Cider
This hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
EatingWell's Best Slow-Cooker Recipes
FREE Top 10 Crock Pot Recipe Cookbook!
22 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners for Winter
Layered Brisket Dinner with Tangy Mustard Sauce
1

Slow-Cooker Jambalaya

1

This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.

All Healthy Winter Crockpot & Slow Cooker Recipes

Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

12
This brothy stew is boldly flavored with a blend of characteristic Middle Eastern spices and finished with fresh spinach and fiber-rich chickpeas. Economical lamb shoulder tenderizes beautifully when leisurely cooked in a slow cooker. If you can't find boneless shoulder stew meat, do not substitute more-expensive lamb leg--it tends to dry out during slow cooking. Instead, purchase lamb shoulder chops and debone them. Serve over bulgur and accompany with a salad.
By Patsy Jamieson

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

1
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew

The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings

3
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup

2
This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.
By Bruce Aidells

Italian Wild Rice Soup

2
Using a slow cooker to prepare this diabetic-friendly, Italian Wild Rice Soup makes this scrumptious recipe easy and low maintenance.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks

14
This slow-cooker chicken recipe makes a perfect alternative to standard tomato-based barbecued chicken. Both kids and adults will devour these drumsticks, doused in a honey-sweetened sauce spiked with orange, ginger and garlic.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

26
Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Minestrone

1
This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

31
Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.
By Jim Romanoff

Slow-Cooker Black Bean-Mushroom Chili

20
Black beans, earthy mushrooms and tangy tomatillos combine with a variety of spices and smoky chipotles to create a fantastic full-flavored chili. It can simmer in the slow cooker all day, which makes it perfect for a healthy supper when the end of your day is rushed.
By Jerry Anne Di Vecchio

Asiago Cheese Dip

1
Serve this cheese, tomato, and mushroom dip warm with freshly-toasted French bread slices for a wonderful party appetizer. The slow-cooker recipe makes enough for a crowd.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pho

A classic Vietnamese dish, this Chicken Pho recipe is full of fragrant aromas as well as savory and spicy flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Perfect for dinner on a cold evening, this slow-cooker chicken soup is chock full of mushrooms, leeks, celery and wild rice. It gets its creaminess from a blend of low-fat milk and silken-style tofu.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork, Farro, Bean, and Sweet Potato Stew

1
This stew recipe is a great choice for a warming fall or winter dinner. Because it uses shredded, cooked pork it's a relatively quick slow-cooker meal, ready in under 3 hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

1
This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

9
Chicken Pho, a classic Vietnamese soup, is a perfect recipe for a slow cooker. The chicken and seasonings of star anise, cloves and ginger simmer all day in the crock pot, welcoming you home with an alluring aroma. Serve with the essential garnishes for pho soup--fresh herbs, bean sprouts, chiles and lime--and let everyone top their own. Serve chile-garlic sauce for those who want more heat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Beef & Barley Soup

There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Split Pea Soup with Chorizo

For this easy slow-cooker split pea soup, look for raw smoky, spicy chorizo. If you can't find raw chorizo, Italian sausage or merguez makes a fine substitute.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Squash, Chickpea & Red Lentil Stew

22
Modeled on North African stews, this aromatic vegetarian main course can be served over brown rice or steamed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan-Spiced Pot Roast and Veggies

Pumpkin pie spice, cumin and cayenne pepper add Moroccan-inspired flavor to this slow-cooker pot roast dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hungarian Beef Goulash

26
This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Slow-Cooker Clam Chowder

Plan to make this slow-cooker chowder recipe when you have a busy day at work. Put in just a few minutes of prep in the morning and you'll be rewarded with a hearty clam chowder come dinnertime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
