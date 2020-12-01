Healthy Spring Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spring soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Veggistrone

This vegetable-packed minestrone soup recipe is inspired by a popular Weight Watchers vegetable soup recipe. It makes a big pot of soup, so keep some in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze the rest in single-serve portions. That way you always have an easy, delicious vegetable soup to start your meal or to eat for lunch. Think of this vegetable minestrone recipe as a starting point for other healthy soup variations, too: toss in leftover chopped cooked chicken or whole-wheat pasta or brown rice to make it more satisfying.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Hearty Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

There's no cream in this silky mushroom soup. Pureed potatoes give this vegan mushroom soup its creamy texture. Be sure to use Yukon Gold--russets don't provide quite the right texture.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings for Two

Here we use tender gnocchi in place of homemade dumplings in this rich and warming chicken and vegetable stew recipe. Freeze the remaining 8 ounces of gnocchi in an airtight container for another meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) 
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Carrot & Apple Soup

This colorful soup is both simple and delicious. Use apples that cook up soft; McIntosh are great.
By Ken Haedrich

Creamy Turnip Soup

In this healthy turnip soup recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a velvety soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By Hilary Meyer

Lobster & Corn Chowder

The trick to making this healthy lobster chowder recipe have tons of rich flavor is to start with great fish stock. (The best is often in the freezer case at the supermarket.) Then cook the lobsters in the stock to intensify its flavor. There is no flour added in this healthy soup, so it's lighter than a typical creamy chowder--plus it's gluten-free.
By Kathy Gunst

Chickpea, Chorizo & Spinach Soup

Chorizo lends this soup inspired by ingredients popular around the Mediterranean a smoky paprika flavor, and since it's sautéed first, much of the fat is drained away. Be sure to buy dry-cured, salami-style Spanish chorizo, not soft, raw Mexican-style sausage by the same name.
By Ivy Manning

Quick Pepperpot Soup

Jamaican pepperpot soup is usually a long-simmered preparation made with tough cuts of meat and vegetables. This version uses quick-cooking sirloin instead to get it on the table fast. If you're not a fan of beef, try the soup with shrimp instead.
By Carolyn Malcoun
Moroccan Lentil Soup
Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup
Beef & Barley Soup

There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup!

All Healthy Spring Soup Recipes

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

“Tortilla soup has a place, I feel, in practically every collection of Mexican recipes,” says Rick Bayless. This is a vegetarian version of the classic soup, usually made with chicken. Earthy dark pasilla chile flavors the soul-satisfying broth. (Recipe adapted from Rick Bayless.)
By Rick Bayless

Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout

Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon-Dill Soup with Rice & Tofu

Avgolemono is a Greek soup widely eaten throughout Greece and the surrounding regions. It's thick, mainly consisting of chicken broth, egg yolks, lemon and rice. Here we use smooth silken tofu in place of yolks and add fresh dill and healthful turmeric. Add an extra drizzle of olive oil on top of each portion to give it an extra-luxurious taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

This flavorful vegetarian Thai red curry recipe matches sweet potatoes with fresh dandelion greens and asparagus, though you can substitute cauliflower florets, cubed Asian eggplant, squash or carrots. If you're using cauliflower or eggplant, add them earlier, when the potato is only partially cooked, as they will take longer to cook than asparagus. Classic Thai red curry is flavored with lime leaves and Thai basil. If you find them, use them, but even without them the vegetable curry will still be a knockout.
By Naomi Duguid

Spring Vegetable Minestra with Mint & Basil Pistou

If you don't already stash Parmesan rinds in your freezer, look for them at a supermarket with a specialty cheese section—ask for them if they're not prepackaged. You'll need six to eight rinds.
By Bill Millholland

