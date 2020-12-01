Healthy Mexican Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican dessert recipes including Mexican cake, flan and shortbread. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

2
This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Churros

9
Skip the greasy mess and bake these healthier churros rather than frying them in oil. The cinnamon-sugar-dusted classic Mexican dessert comes out of the oven crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside.
By Carolyn Casner

Broiled Mango

2
Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)

4
These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Addictive just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.
By Alice Medrich

Tres Leches Cake

2
Translating to three milks cake, Tres Leches Cake is a traditional Mexican sponge cake that's soaked in, you guessed it, three kinds of milk, for the ultimate moist, decadent cake. Think of it as a poke cake that we've lightened up with this easy recipe.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com