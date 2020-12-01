Healthy Fajitas Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fajitas recipes including pork, chicken and steak fajitas. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Black Bean Fajita Skillet

You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up this zesty chicken fajita recipe. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Steak Fajitas

These flank steak fajitas make for a tasty, healthy dinner in a pinch. Preheated sheet pans sizzle the meat and vegetables just like in a skillet, but with a whole lot more hands-off time.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

Time to clean out the fridge? These versatile skillet chicken fajitas are designed to work with whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand. The key is to slice all the veggies to approximately the same size so they cook evenly.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Chicken Fajita Bowls

These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Fajita Skillet

Thinly sliced cauliflower florets mimic the signature shape of fajita meat in this dish. We cook it in a cast-iron skillet for that tableside sizzle you'd get at a restaurant.
By Adam Dolge

Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas

These sheet-pan poblano-and-corn chicken fajitas are seasoned with mild ancho chile powder, paprika and cumin. The chicken and vegetables cook on a sheet pan under the broiler so you can forget working over a hot stove or grill to get dinner on the table fast. Plus, with only one pan, cleanup is a breeze!
By Julia Levy

Sheet-Pan Portobello Fajitas

These veggie-packed sheet-pan portobello fajitas are well-seasoned with a smoky spice blend and served with a zesty avocado-yogurt crema. Top them with your favorite garnishes for an easy vegetarian dinner.
By Nicole Hopper

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

South Texas Steak Fajitas

This steak fajita recipe uses bottled Italian salad dressing as part of the steak marinade to make it quick and convenient. For a healthy choice, pick dressing with a short and simple ingredient list including canola or olive oil. Serve the steak fajitas with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and cold beer.
By Dave DeWitt

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas

These vegetarian sheet-pan sweet potato fajitas are mild and tender with a little bit of char from the broiler. The colorful toppings add freshness and texture.
By Marianne Williams
