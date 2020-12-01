Healthy Mexican Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl comes together almost as quickly as at the restaurant, plus, you don't have to wait in line. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

My Abuelita's Estofado de Pollo Won Over My Mother-in-Law

Estofado de pollo is a hearty chicken stew. The recipe is simple but takes a bit of time, so pick an afternoon that you aren't busy so you can enjoy the process. If you'd like, you can use blanched almonds and skip Step 2. Serve with a side of rice and beans.
By Jessica Ruvalcaba

Chicken Tinga

Originating from Puebla, Mexico, this dish yields tender chicken with a kick thanks to a rich tomato-chipotle sauce.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken Tinga Tostadas

These chicken tinga tostadas are topped with cotija cheese for a salty bite, while cilantro adds a pop of flavor and color.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken with Quick Mole Sauce

Rich, dark and delicious, mole is a signature sauce in Mexican cooking. There are many variations, but the basic ingredients include plenty of chiles and nuts along with a touch of chocolate to tame the heat of the chiles. Traditional recipes can take several hours to prepare--this quick version takes a few shortcuts by using chili powder, nut butter and chocolate chips. Serve with rice and a medley of sautéed zucchini, pepper and onion.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tinga Baked Pasta

Leftover chicken tinga adds protein, heat and creaminess to this baked pasta dish.
By Devon O'Brien

Quinoa Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Protein-rich quinoa makes a satisfying layer in this easy Mexican casserole recipe. If you want to make this dish vegetarian, beans are a nice swap for the chicken. Serve with a green salad tossed with an oregano vinaigrette.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Caldo Tlalpeño (Mexican Chicken Soup)

Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
By Lesley Tllez

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño-Popper Stuffed Chicken

Stuff all the flavors of fried jalapeño poppers into a creamy filling for stuffed chicken breasts. This healthy baked chicken recipe is great with a side of green beans for an easy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup

This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food. The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Taco Bowls
This chicken taco bowl recipe uses the underside of a muffin tin as a mold to bake cute little homemade “tortilla bowls.” The “tortilla bowls” are filled with a zesty chicken filling and topped like nachos. If you have 2 large muffin tins, you can make all 8 “bowls” at once. Bake them in the upper and lower thirds of the oven, rotating top to bottom about halfway through baking.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
This tortilla soup recipe is a great example of how a few choice convenience products can renovate an old favorite for our modern, hectic lives. Some frozen vegetables, a few canned tomatoes and canned broth, and you have a comforting crowdpleaser ready in about 30 minutes. For creaminess and additional fiber, garnish with avocado.
Tortilla Soup
Easy Chicken Tinga Rice Bowls

Leftover chicken tinga, pinto beans and bell peppers combine to make a hearty, flavorful rice bowl.

