Healthy Mexican Chicken Recipes

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl comes together almost as quickly as at the restaurant, plus, you don't have to wait in line. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.
My Abuelita's Estofado de Pollo Won Over My Mother-in-Law
Estofado de pollo is a hearty chicken stew. The recipe is simple but takes a bit of time, so pick an afternoon that you aren't busy so you can enjoy the process. If you'd like, you can use blanched almonds and skip Step 2. Serve with a side of rice and beans.
Chicken Tinga
Originating from Puebla, Mexico, this dish yields tender chicken with a kick thanks to a rich tomato-chipotle sauce.
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
These chicken tinga tostadas are topped with cotija cheese for a salty bite, while cilantro adds a pop of flavor and color.
Chicken with Quick Mole Sauce
Rich, dark and delicious, mole is a signature sauce in Mexican cooking. There are many variations, but the basic ingredients include plenty of chiles and nuts along with a touch of chocolate to tame the heat of the chiles. Traditional recipes can take several hours to prepare--this quick version takes a few shortcuts by using chili powder, nut butter and chocolate chips. Serve with rice and a medley of sautéed zucchini, pepper and onion.
Chicken Tinga Baked Pasta
Leftover chicken tinga adds protein, heat and creaminess to this baked pasta dish.
Quinoa Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Protein-rich quinoa makes a satisfying layer in this easy Mexican casserole recipe. If you want to make this dish vegetarian, beans are a nice swap for the chicken. Serve with a green salad tossed with an oregano vinaigrette.
Caldo Tlalpeño (Mexican Chicken Soup)
Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag.
Arroz con Pollo
Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Jalapeño-Popper Stuffed Chicken
Stuff all the flavors of fried jalapeño poppers into a creamy filling for stuffed chicken breasts. This healthy baked chicken recipe is great with a side of green beans for an easy dinner.
Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup
This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food. The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.