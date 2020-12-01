Healthy Mexican Chicken Recipes

Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup

Rating: 5 stars 2

This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food. The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.