Healthy Mexican Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican salad recipes including bean, corn, taco and green salads. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pasta Salad with Black Beans & Avocado Dressing

9
Everyone will love this pasta salad recipe that's packed with tomatoes, corn and black beans. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Vegetarian Taco Salad

31
Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Avocado Salad

7
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

6
Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Corn, Black Bean & Mango Salad

16
This simple, fresh-tasting salad adds delicious variety to grilled foods, such as salmon, halibut, chicken or pork. Browning the corn in a skillet gives it a nutty, caramelized flavor that contrasts with the sweetness of the mango.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Taco Salad

8
A super-quick blend of reduced-fat sour cream and salsa serves double duty as salad dressing and seasoning for the meat in our updated version of Tex-Mex taco salad. Depending on the type of salsa you use, the salad will vary in heat. We keep this version light with lean turkey, but lean ground beef (about 95%-lean) would also keep the nutrition marks reasonable. Just hold the deep-fried tortilla bowl and instead serve this salad with baked tortilla chips and wedges of fresh lime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coctel de Camarones

4
This classic Mexican shrimp cocktail is usually served as a starter, but it can also be a quick, refreshing main dish on a busy night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Corn Salad with Black Beans & Rice

3
Southwestern flavors star in this potluck-perfect salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
