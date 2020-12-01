Healthy Mexican Breakfast Recipes

Chipotle Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles usually start with a base of fried corn tortillas. We bake ours instead to save some calories and give them a crispy texture, perfect for absorbing all the smoky, spicy sauce.
Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos
Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche
If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.