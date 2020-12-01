Healthy Mexican Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chipotle Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles usually start with a base of fried corn tortillas. We bake ours instead to save some calories and give them a crispy texture, perfect for absorbing all the smoky, spicy sauce.
By Devon O'Brien

Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche

If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel
