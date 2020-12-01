Healthy Greek Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Greek recipes including Greek desserts, salads, soups, chicken, moussaka and pasta. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Lemon & Dill Chicken

36
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cucumber Soup

22
There's no reason to only use cucumbers raw--they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silken-textured soup that's good warm or cold.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
By Jen Rose Smith

Greek Salad with Sardines

9
The fresh, tangy elements of a Greek salad--tomato, cucumber, feta, olives and lemony vinaigrette--pair well with rich-tasting sardines. Look for sardines with skin and bones (which are edible) as they have more than four times the amount of calcium as skinless, boneless sardines. If you're lucky enough to have fresh sardines available in your supermarket, try them in place of the canned sardines. Lightly dredge them in salt-and-pepper-seasoned flour and sauté them in a little olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken

26
Chicken turns this Greek-inspired salad into a substantial main course. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

2
The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.
By Robb Walsh

Chickpea Salad

4
This satisfying chickpea salad is a delicious combination of textures, from crunchy cucumbers to crumbly feta. The dill ranch dressing adds creaminess, but a tangy vinaigrette would be just as good.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Orzo Stuffed Peppers

14
We steam brightly colored bell peppers in the microwave to save time and then stuff them with orzo, spinach and feta. This basic recipe will work with almost any filling--try substituting different types of cheese, herbs or beans. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Salad with Peaches, Feta & Mint Vinaigrette

2
This healthy side salad recipe follows one of the essential formulas for great salads: tossing bitter greens with sweet fruit, crunchy toasted nuts and salty cheese. Melons are a good alternative to the stone fruit later in the summer, or try dried apricots during the winter months.
By Joyce Goldstein

Falafel Pita Sandwiches with Tzatziki

1
This delightful vegetarian sandwich boasts tons of flavor from the yogurt sauce and quick-pickled veggies, and it's only 400 calories! You can make the pickled vegetables, falafel mixture and tzatziki sauce ahead of time for easy meal-prep lunches or dinner later in the week.
By Hilary Meyer

Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout

13
Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

7
An easy salad to serve with grilled chicken or steak for supper or on a bed of greens for a satisfying lunch. Substitute white beans or chickpeas for the black-eyed peas if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

12 Greek-Inspired Vegetarian Recipes Perfect for Any Meal
 Travel to the Mediterranean with these Greek-inspired vegetarian recipes. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, classic ingredients like feta, tomatoes and olives make these dishes delicious. These recipes are packed with hearty vegetables like eggplant and portobellos and use eggs for a boost of protein. Recipes like Greek Stuffed Eggplant and Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers are healthy, tasty and highlight a great cuisine.
22 Greek-Inspired Recipes Perfect for Sunday Dinner
These dinners are full of fresh vegetables and filling proteins like chicken and seafood.
18 Greek-Inspired Dinners in 30 Minutes
Sokolatakia (Chocolate-Dipped Walnut-Stuffed Prunes)
Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta
5
Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts
5
Lemon-Dill Soup with Rice & Tofu
1

Avgolemono is a Greek soup widely eaten throughout Greece and the surrounding regions. It's thick, mainly consisting of chicken broth, egg yolks, lemon and rice. Here we use smooth silken tofu in place of yolks and add fresh dill and healthful turmeric. Add an extra drizzle of olive oil on top of each portion to give it an extra-luxurious taste.

All Healthy Greek Recipes

Karidopita (Walnut Cake)

This syrup-soaked walnut cake—a traditional Greek dessert that's often served for holidays—gets its structure from breadcrumbs instead of flour. It's delicious unadorned, but feel free to top it with unsweetened whipped cream, vanilla ice cream or warm chocolate sauce for an extra layer of decadence.
By Kornilia Kallidis

Moussaka

This version of the classic Greek dish layers eggplant with an aromatic meat sauce and creamy béchamel for a satisfying summer casserole. The eggplant slices are commonly fried, but here we broil them to cut back on calories. Graviera, a hard grating cheese, is popular in Greece. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at well-stocked grocery stores, or substitute Pecorino Romano.
By Kornilia Kallidis

I Slather This Minty Tzatziki on Almost Everything, but It's Perfect with Merguez Sausage

Merguez is a Maghrebi (Northwest African) lamb sausage spiced with cumin, coriander and fennel seeds as well as harissa. In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian recalls visits to Morocco, and offers her recipe for tzatziki (with plenty of mint), the Greek yogurt sauce she loves with merguez. While you're cooking the sausages, tossing in some peppers, onions and scallions makes for a delicious addition.
By Jessica B. Harris

Ntolmadakia (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

Stuffed grape leaves are common throughout the Middle East. The stuffing varies, as does how they're served, but in this typical Greek preparation they're vegetarian and served cold with yogurt on the side. The quality of jarred grape leaves varies. We found that Yergat and Sadaf brands were the most tender and had fewer damaged leaves per jar.
By Kornilia Kallidis

Biftekia (Spiced Beef Patties)

This style of preparing hamburgers is popular in Greece. The seasoned beef patties stay moist and delicious thanks to the liquid exuded when grating the tomato and onion—be sure not to drain any of it away. Serve with roasted potatoes and a green salad.
By Iouliani Polykretis

Greek Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com