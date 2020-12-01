Healthy Chinese Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Chinese stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger

4
All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor. 
By Grace Young

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

1
Here's an easy chicken recipe you'll definitely want to add to your dinner repertoire. A quick marinade tenderizes the chicken and infuses flavor in this stir fry. Adding a little oil to finish the marinade coats the chicken and helps keep it from sticking to the pan.
By Grace Young

Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

20
This spicy vegetarian stir-fry is a great way to use green beans when they're bountiful and inexpensive at the supermarket. You can also try it with other vegetables, such as broccoli or peppers, just make sure to cut them into small pieces so that they cook quickly. Coating the tofu in cornstarch before you cook it gives it a light crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

General Tso's Chicken

9
To recreate this beloved dish, we've reduced the fat content by not frying the chicken and cut the sodium by using reduced-sodium soy sauce. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pork Chop Suey

15
Make this chop suey recipe as written or feel free to swap other veggies you have on hand—it's an adaptable recipe that lends itself well to a fridge clean-out meal. Serve over rice or noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watercress with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

2
In this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry recipe, watercress is cooked then tossed with traditional Chinese oyster sauce. Use a salad spinner so the watercress is dry to the touch, or the stir-fry will become too wet. If the watercress is young and tender, stir-fry the whole stems. If the stem ends are woody and tough, discard them.
By Grace Young

Pineapple Pork Fried Rice

4
This one dish meal is bursting with texture and taste. Fresh pineapple, crisp-tender carrots and celery, and pungent ginger combine with pork in this homemade fried rice recipe that's ready in 45 minutes, start to finish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Ma Po Tofu

8
Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut saturated fat and calories and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

2
Make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or substitute kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Easy Fried Rice

Mixed frozen vegetables make this fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok—if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Spicy Vegetable Lo Mein

1
Skip takeout and make a healthier Chinese lo mein at home that's packed with vegetables. Make sure you drain your noodles well before adding them, as wet noodles will turn your stir-fry into a soggy mess. For a less spicy option, omit the sriracha hot sauce.
By Grace Young

Dan Dan Noodles with Chicken & Baby Bok Choy

In this Sichuan dan dan noodle recipe, Chinese black vinegar lends authentic flavor to the creamy sauce. If you can't find baby bok choy, use about 1 pound of mature bok choy sliced into 1- to 2-inch strips. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha, if desired.
By Dirk Van Susteren
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Vegetable Fried Rice
19
Nothing could be easier than this light version of fried rice. We've used instant brown rice, but if you have leftover cold rice or can pick some up at a Chinese restaurant on the way home, use that instead and skip Step 1.
Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy
16
Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein
2
Broccoli with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce
3

The bold taste of black bean-garlic sauce mellows into a rich and warming glaze in this fast Asian-style dish.

All Healthy Chinese Stir Fry Recipes

Zha Jiang Noodles

The name of this flavor-drenched dish aptly translates to "fried sauce noodles." A pork- and tofu-flecked sauce gets its savory powers from three layers of distinctive soy condiments. Tossed with thick wheat noodles, the result is satisfying and quite comforting.
By Vivian Ku

Snap Pea & Cherry Tomato Stir-Fry

Serve this lightly spicy, colorful vegetable side recipe with grilled shrimp or salmon. You can also use snow peas or a mix of the two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Broccoli & Bell Pepper Stir-Fry with Peanuts

8
Broccoli florets soak up the flavors from Chinese five-spice powder—a combination of sweet spices including anise, cinnamon, cloves and spicy Szechuan peppercorns. Serve over black rice.
By Hilary Meyer
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com