Healthy Puerto Rican Recipes

Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)
This one-pot chicken dinner, inspired by the traditional dish of Spain and Latin America, comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
Bacalao Guisado (Puerto Rican Fish Stew)
Bacalao, salted dried codfish, is the defining ingredient in traditional Puerto Rican fish stew, but salt cod requires overnight soaking and several rinses in cool water before it can be used, so we opt for fresh fish in this quick version. Serve with crusty rolls to soak up the juices.
One-Pot Arroz con Pollo
Juicy cuts of chicken get cooked alongside rice, onion, tomatoes and broth in this irresistible one-pot dish that pulls inspiration from the Puerto Rican arroz con pollo. For added fiber, brown rice stands in for the white rice typically used.
Sopa de Calabaza Rostizada (Roasted Pumpkin Soup)
El Departamento de la Comida in Puerto Rico is a nonprofit collective that supports small-scale, decentralized local food projects. This comforting and nourishing soup is one of their classics and was served often at their restaurant until it closed in 2017. It is traditionally prepared with Caribbean pumpkin, which grows abundantly in Puerto Rico. It has a sweet taste similar to butternut squash and is often used in soups and stews. Read more about the nonprofit collective.
Arroz con Pollo
Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Asopao de Gandules (Pigeon Pea Stew)
This simple vegetarian stew makes a hearty and inexpensive main course. It showcases fresh pigeon peas (gandules verdes), which are a staple in Puerto Rico. The small, round legume is similar in size to an English pea. Serve this with rice, tostones (fried plantains) or viandas (steamed or boiled root vegetables). Read more about this recipe.
Pressure-Cooker Chicken & Rice (Arroz con Pollo)
Satisfy your Mexican-food craving with this healthy recipe. Just dump all your ingredients into an electric multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this easy recipe for flavorful arroz con pollo.
Tostones with Mayo-Ketchup Dipping Sauce
Tostones, crispy smashed fried plantains, are a beloved treat in Puerto Rico and the rest of the Caribbean. Enjoy them as an appetizer or serve them as a side with a plate of rice and beans. Read more about tostones.
Camarones a la Criolla (Shrimp in Creole Sauce)
Channel the flavors of Puerto Rican cooking by simmering shrimp in a rich tomato sauce laced with cumin, oregano, sofrito and garlic. Known as salsa criolla, this sauce comes together easily and can be used to cook a variety of meats and seafood.
Mofongo Dressing with Salami Brings a Bit of Puerto Rico and My Grandmother to the Family Table
Chunks of hard salami add a salty-tangy edge and toothsome texture to Puerto Rican mofongo dressing. Add this plantain-and-sausage dish to the spread at your next family gathering.
Puerto Rican Sofrito
Sofrito is a flavorful cooking base for all sorts of dishes. It has countless variations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. This Puerto Rican sofrito contains tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell pepper and cilantro. Make a batch to use for flavoring rice, stews and much more.
Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)
Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.