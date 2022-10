Healthy Puerto Rican Recipes

Papaya is one of the most common fruits grown in Puerto Rico. Here, the unripe fruit is candied, transforming it into a dessert that is often served with queso de país, a soft white farmer's cheese. The slices are traditionally prepared over an open fire, but we've translated the recipe for an indoor kitchen. Soaking the papaya in a baking soda solution prevents it from falling apart when cooked. The leftover spiced syrup is delicious added to cocktails or drizzled over ice cream. Read more about this recipe