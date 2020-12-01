Healthy Thai Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thai recipes including Thai curry, pad Thai, chicken and seafood. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Beef Pad Thai

Rating: 5 stars
1
We've bulked up the serving size of beef pad thai by adding in lots of healthy veggies like matchstick carrots, snap peas and scallions. Look for whole-grain brown-rice pad thai noodles to add an additional 3 grams fiber to each serving.
By Katie Webster

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: 3.8 stars
4
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

Rating: 4.71 stars
19
If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
3
This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

Rating: 5 stars
1
You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner

Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry

Rating: 4.5 stars
3
Yellow curry paste is generally spicier than green but not as spicy as red, making it just right for this easy stir-fried chicken thigh recipe. Sizzling the curry paste in oil before making the curry gives it a boost in complexity.
By Julia Clancy

Sweet Potato Pad Thai

Rating: 4 stars
1
Sweet potato "noodles" (spiralized sweet potatoes) are a nutritious, gluten-free alternative to starchy rice or wheat noodles. Look for them in the produce department of your supermarket. If you have a spiralizer, you can certainly make your own "swoodles" (start with 2 medium sweet potatoes).
By Carolyn Casner

Black Sticky Rice

Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
By Naomi Duguid

Curried Squash & Chicken Soup

Rating: 4.57 stars
4
Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
1
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Thai Cucumber Salad

This sweet and tangy salad of cucumber, scallions and pepper is packed with vibrant Thai flavors and a bit of extra crunch from dry-roasted peanuts. If possible, use a red jalapeño (or chile) to brighten the salad with a few specks of red. Cut the heat by removing the seeds before chopping.
By Carolyn Casner

Kanom Krok (Thai Coconut Pancakes)

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Shrimp Pad Thai Salad

How to Make Shrimp Pad Thai Salad
Transform pad thai into a healthy salad by swapping sliced cabbage noodles for the rice noodles—and save more than 100 calories.
Healthy Thai Recipes for Weeknights

Healthy Thai Recipes for Weeknights
Make your own Thai food right at home with these easy and nutritious recipes that will save you fat, calories and sodium.
Green Chicken Curry

Green Chicken Curry
Easy Recipes with Thai Curry Paste

Easy Recipes with Thai Curry Paste
12 Healthy Thai-Inspired Recipes for Weeknights

12 Healthy Thai-Inspired Recipes for Weeknights
Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup
Rating: Unrated
2

Ginger-Garlic Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
1

In addition to being a delicious dipping sauce for dumplings, this can be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or tofu.

All Healthy Thai Recipes

Spicy Thai Noodles

Rating: 4 stars
1
Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops

Rating: 5 stars
2
No need for Thai takeout tonight! This easy coconut basmati rice takes just 40 minutes from start to finish. Seared sea scallops are served on a bed of coconut rice with pieces of fresh mango and chopped basil--it's a treat for your taste buds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Pork Stir-Fry

Ginger, cardamom and curry powder are just some of the many spices that lend flavor to the pork in this 30-minute dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pad Thai

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
A delicious balance of sweet, sour and salty flavors complements rice noodles and chicken in this quick and easy pad thai. We trimmed calories and boosted flavor by cutting back on the sugar you'll find in many restaurant versions. As with any stir-fry, be sure to have all your ingredients prepped before you begin--the steps move quickly once the cooking starts.
By Carolyn Casner

Pad Thai

Rating: 4.19 stars
10
This healthy pad thai recipe has less than half the calories and sodium of the traditional Thai-restaurant favorite. Look for dried wide rice noodles, sometimes called “Pad Thai noodles” or “straight-cut,” in the Asian-food section at most supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Serve with sliced cucumbers with a rice vinegar and cilantro vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Chicken Curry

Rating: 4.29 stars
5
If you're looking for a basic green Thai chicken curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork & Broccoli Thai Noodle Salad

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
Crunchy broccoli slaw--available in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes--is the secret to making this Thai noodle recipe super-fast. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater. Making the pork patties while the water for the noodles comes to a boil ensures the pork and noodles will be done at the same time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Papaya Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
1
This Thai-inspired salad makes use of the papayas that grow throughout Hawaii. This version is tossed with tender, sweet pea shoots. Make an extra batch of the vinaigrette to keep on hand in the refrigerator--use it as a marinade for vegetables, a flavorful dressing for fresh melon or as a sauce to splash over grilled fish or chicken.
By David Patterson

Lemongrass Pork & Spaghetti Squash Noodle Bowl with Peanut Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
In this Asian-flavored spaghetti squash recipe, thin slices of lean pork tenderloin are marinated with lemongrass, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce. The flavorful marinade is then cooked with peanut butter and coconut milk to make a delicious sauce for this low-carb noodle bowl.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Rating: 4.52 stars
17
Tofu and vegetables get a dramatic lift from a spicy peanut sauce. Serve with a cucumber salad for a low-calorie, nutrient-packed vegetarian supper.
By Stacy Fraser

Thai Chicken & Mango Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.18 stars
6
Both ripe and underripe mango work well in this chicken and vegetable stir-fry. If the mangoes you have are less ripe, use 2 teaspoons brown sugar. If they're ripe and sweet, just use 1 teaspoon or omit the brown sugar altogether.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Curry Shrimp

Rating: 5 stars
1
This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.
By Jasmine Smith

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Rating: 5 stars
1
Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza

Thai peanut sauce is an addictive base for homemade grilled pizza. Purchase your preferred brand at any large supermarket or Asian grocery store for an easy, veggie-loaded pizza made right at home.
By Breana Killeen

Khanom Tom (Coconut Balls)

This recipe for traditional Thai coconut balls is all about the coconut. First, skip the preshredded stuff (the filling won't hold together with it) and get yourself to the produce department for a fresh one. Look for a coconut with a brown husk (rather than one with a white fibrous exterior, often labeled "young Thai" coconut). Brown-husked coconuts have firmer flesh that's easier to shred. Editor's note: Brooke Siem learned to make these coconut balls from a woman named Ratachanee on the Thai island of  Koh Phangan. Learn more about this recipe and other recipes Siem learned to make as part of her Grandmother Project in the article How Cooking Connected One Chef with Grandmothers Across the World.

Crispy Seitan Stir-Fry

A flavorful sauce and lots of crunchy vegetables make this seitan stir-fry a quick and healthy choice for dinner tonight!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Tofu Wrap

Rating: 4.5 stars
5
Baked tofu tossed with storebought Thai peanut sauce makes a quick and healthy sandwich filling. Finish the sandwich with your favorite crunchy vegetables for added nutrients and fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai-Style Salad

Pork tenderloin slices provide the protein in this quick and colorful Thai-inspired dinner salad. It's full of crunchy romaine lettuce, carrots, cabbage and pea pods and is flavored with a delicious peanut satay sauce and fresh basil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fish Sauce with Chiles

Downright addictive, this spicy fish sauce recipe marries pungent fish sauce with the fire of chiles. Try it in place of plain fish sauce but use sparingly as it's high in sodium. You can use this fish sauce immediately, but it will be very hot. As it settles over the following days the fish sauce will gradually get a little milder.
By Naomi Duguid

Thai Chicken Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1
Sweet chili sauce spikes the creamy yogurt dressing in this healthy chicken salad recipe for a fun taste of Thai flavors. If you don't have sweet chili sauce, try substituting 1 tablespoon ketchup, 1 teaspoon Sriracha, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon rice vinegar and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes. Serve the salad open-face on toasted bread or scoop it atop more shredded napa cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups

Who needs a tortilla when a lettuce leaf will do just fine? These low-carb Thai-inspired lettuce cups are full of cooked chicken, crunchy cabbage and snap peas, fresh mint and cilantro, and zesty scallions and red onion. A limey-hot sauce blend works well to bring all of the flavors together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Fried Rice

This Thai fried rice recipe is flavored with garlic, mushrooms and pork but feel free to use any vegetable, protein or rice you have on hand. If you have cooked rice already prepared, skip Step 1 and use 4 cups cold cooked rice in Step 3. Or for a vegetarian fried rice recipe, omit the pork and add more vegetables or tofu.
By Naomi Duguid

Slow-Cooker Red Curry Pulled-Pork Sandwiches

Rating: 4.33 stars
2
Thai flavors--curry paste, fish sauce, lime and coconut milk--and a cabbage and cilantro slaw update this healthy slow-cooker pulled-pork sandwich recipe. A smaller slow cooker (such as a 4-quart model) is ideal for this healthy crock pot pulled-pork recipe. Look for red curry paste in jars in the Asian section of the supermarket.
By Carolyn Malcoun
