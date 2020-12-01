Healthy Indian Recipes

Find healthy, delicious authentic and Indian-inspired recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

51
Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

60
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Chickpea & Potato Curry

5
This fast Indian-style curry comes together with ingredients you most likely have on hand, like frozen peas and canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Plus, using these spices shows how simple it is to make a curry sauce for an easy vegetarian recipe. Serve with whole-wheat naan to sop it all up.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

13
To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.
By Katie Webster

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

10
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Curried Chickpea Stew

5
Who says a meatless meal isn't filling? Packed with fiber-rich vegetables and chickpeas, this fragrant stew satisfies.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Chickpea & Potato Hash

8
The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash & Red Lentil Curry

26
This healthy red lentil curry recipe has a rich flavor and complexity that tastes like it takes hours to prepare. Butternut squash and coconut milk combine with the lentils to make a hearty vegetarian dish. Serve with brown rice or naan bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

1
You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Red Lentil & Cauliflower Curry

3
This cauliflower curry recipe also features red lentils, which turn yellow when cooked. Curry powder, onions, cumin and other seasonings give this vegetarian dinner tons of flavor. Serve over rice to complete the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Tikka Masala

8
In this vegetarian tikka masala recipe, we combine crisp tofu pieces and vegetables in a spiced tomato sauce to make a healthy and flavorful dish. If you like spicy food, increase the amount of crushed red pepper. Serve with steamed brown rice for a healthier take on a classic takeout dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Tamarind Glaze

1
Padma Lakshmi loves to make this roasted sweet potato recipe during Diwali, a festive time when her family often winds up eating a lot of fried treats. This gives them the feeling of eating chaat or Indian street and snack foods but without all the fuss. The tamarind sauce is a tangy counterpoint to the sweet potatoes, and the yogurt gives it a mellow creaminess without being too heavy.
By Padma Lakshmi
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Healthy Indian-Inspired Recipes for Weeknights
On busy weeknights, you can enjoy a bold and delicious Indian-inspired meal with ease.
Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad
2
Lime juice, ginger, jalapeño and parsley are the stars of this curried cauliflower and chickpea vegetarian, main-dish salad.
Chickpea Dumplings in Curried Tomato Sauce
10
Easy Chicken Tikka Masala
3
Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani
5

Using a slow cooker for this dal curry recipe is brilliant--the lentils cook until they're perfectly tender. For the creamiest results, use whole urad dal (versus split), which you can get online or at Indian markets. This particular bean breaks down beautifully, giving the dish its rich, creamy texture. For a stovetop variation, see below. Serve it over rice with Indian-style green chutney and a side of plain yogurt.

All Healthy Indian Recipes

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

3
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Coconut Chai-Spiced Overnight Oats

1
Give basic cinnamon oatmeal a spice upgrade with the warm and toasty notes of chai. Coconut milk makes these overnight oats ultra-creamy and delicately sweet too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Potato Salad

1
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scrambled Egg Curry

1
This mildly spiced Indian scrambled egg recipe makes a great light lunch or light dinner. Tuck the curried eggs into a warm whole-wheat tortilla or an Indian flatbread, like paratha, which can be found in the freezer case at Indian markets. Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Okra Fry (Bhindi Masala)

1
To avoid the sliminess that turns many people off okra, Indians cook it over high heat in a lot of oil. In this healthy okra recipe, we get similar results with less oil using a nonstick pan. For an authentic taste, use a hot, smoky Indian chili powder, such as reshampatti. Serve with brown basmati rice and yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Indian-Spiced Grilled Chicken

1
This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven grilled chicken. Try it on tofu or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Carrot Soup

8
If you like a bit of heat, use hot Madras curry powder in this recipe. Serve as a light lunch or as an appetizer before supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Mulligatawny

5
Mulligatawny, which literally means “pepper water,” is an English interpretation of an Indian dish. It has seemingly limitless versions, but most have curry and a bit of chicken. We've added tart Granny Smith apples, plenty of spice and a touch of coconut milk.
By Jessie Price

Indian Mango Dal

17
More than 60 different types of dal (or dhal) are made across India. The basic dish contains lentils or other legumes flavored with aromatics and spices. Here, yellow lentils (toor dal) and mango are cooked in a more traditionally Southern India style--more souplike. Both ripe and underripe mango will work: less-ripe mango imparts a tart flavor and holds its shape, while riper mango breaks down more during cooking and gives the dish a sweeter taste. Serve over basmati rice or with roasted chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad

7
This crowd-pleasing pasta salad is potluck-perfect for barbecue season.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chicken Curry with Rice

5
Fresh ginger and pungent curry add big flavor to this one-pot meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

Lean chicken breasts, basmati rice, and coconut milk bring an Indian-inspired flavor to an easy soup that's made in your slow cooker.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

This classic Indian-inspired dish typically takes several hours to make, but we simplified it by skipping the traditional yogurt marinade and letting the pressure cooker infuse the tikka masala flavor into lean chicken breasts. Cayenne adds heat, while a splash of cream keeps the spice in check (add less cayenne if you want it less spicy). Serve over rice and with a piece of naan to soak up the sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Winter Vegetable Dal

8
This southern-Indian-inspired vegetable dal recipe is rich and creamy thanks to light coconut milk and gets exotic flavor from spice-infused coconut oil. Serve with flatbread or naan.
By Ivy Manning

Tandoori Tofu

14
A tandoori-inspired spice rub and smokiness from the grill flavor these tofu “steaks.” While you're there, grill some vegetables, too, to serve alongside. Serve with: Grilled eggplant and cherry tomato skewers and brown basmati rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas

13
Make a perfect summer supper: grill spice-rubbed chicken breasts and tuck them into whole-wheat pitas along with fresh vegetables and a tangy yogurt sauce. Serve with: Grilled vegetables and a pilsner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Rice (Chitrannam)

Use up leftover rice and make it into something delicious with this healthy Indian recipe. Because cooked rice refrigerated overnight dries out a little, it's better suited to absorb all the flavors in this dish without getting sticky or mushy. In a pinch, use frozen or shelf-stable precooked basmati rice, available in many stores. Urad dal and roasted chana dal add texture and authenticity to the rice--look for both types of dal in Indian markets or online.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Shrimp with Mango & Basil

8
This one-pan stir-fry is an Indian feast of sweet shrimp, perfumy mangoes and spicy basil. It's guaranteed to evoke dinnertime oohs and ahhs. Carbs are a time-tested way to take the pop out of the heat, so make sure you have plenty of aromatic jasmine rice to go with this fiery dish. Use prepeeled shrimp to make preparation a breeze.
By Raghavan Iyer

Indian Grain Bowls with Chicken & Vegetables

3
Look forward to a week of healthy, flavorful lunches with these high-protein meal-prep grain bowls. We're using bulgur wheat, which cooks up quickly and is higher in fiber than rice, but feel free to swap in any whole grain you prefer. The bowls are topped with broiled chicken (from our popular Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas recipe) and cilantro chutney (see Associated Recipes). To balance the heat of the chutney, dress these bowls with a squeeze of fresh lime juice just before serving.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Mango Lassi Pie

Inspired by a lassi, India's version of a yogurt-based fruit smoothie, this healthy frozen pie recipe gets flavor from a generous amount of cardamom and lime zest. Look for the ripest Ataulfo mangoes, sometimes called champagne or honey mangoes, because they're less fibrous and more flavorful than the more common Tommy Atkins variety. Top this healthy dessert with a dollop of whipped cream if you like.
By Yossy Arefi

Kadhai Murghi (Wok-Seared Chicken & Vegetables )

10
This stir-fry is typical of Northern Indian cuisine, with its emphasis on fresh vegetables. Because the cooking happens quickly it's a good idea to measure out and prepare all the ingredients in this recipe before you fire up the wok.
By Raghavan Iyer

Indian Vegetable Stew

2
Sweet sautéed onions and a rich mixture of spices create a complex, flavorful base for this extraordinary vegetarian stew.
By Wendy Kalen

Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini

3
Spiced yogurt does two jobs here as both the marinade and the sauce for this grilled tofu recipe.
By Adam Dolge

Indian-Spiced Eggplant & Cauliflower Stew

21
Eggplant, cauliflower, chickpeas and tomatoes are the basis for this rich Indian-spiced curry. Make it a meal: Serve with brown basmati rice or whole-wheat couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com