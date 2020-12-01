Healthy Comfort Food Recipes

Find healthy, delicious comfort food recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

American Goulash

30
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

24
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

29
This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

16
This one-pan chicken and broccoli casserole is prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, then finished in the oven until it's browned, cheesy and bubbling. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

9
We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan--ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce--and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole. We simplified it by skipping the breading on the chicken and, instead, loaded the top of the casserole with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve with a crisp green salad to complete the meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

96
Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Chicken Potpie

8
A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.
By

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

25
One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up this chicken fajita recipe. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!
By Carolyn Casner

Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

16
Add extra vegetables to your day with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for a healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

21
Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!
By Katie Webster

Tuna Casserole with Peas

2
"A traditional tuna casserole provides both protein and carbohydrates to keep you full, and is kid-friendly and easy to make," RD Maya Feller says about this tuna casserole recipe.
By Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

3
This comforting dish combines tender beef and mushrooms in a creamy sauce, and is served over hot noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Inspiration and Ideas

15 Cozy Fall Dinners in 25 Minutes
Warm soups, creamy chicken skillets and stuffed potatoes all bring out that cozy feeling we're craving in the cooler fall weather.
22 Low-Carb, High-Protein Comfort-Food Dinners
Recipes like our Pesto Chicken Bake and Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff are deliciously cozy choices for a filling evening meal that can help you meet your nutrition goals.
21 Comfort Food Dinners That Are High in Protein
Chicken-Noodle Casserole
4
EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan
35
Hearty Minestrone
16
Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta
38

You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.

All Healthy Comfort Food Recipes

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

6
These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

11
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe—cinnamon, allspice and cloves—may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake

7
This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.
By Karen Rankin

Ham & Potato Casserole

1
This easy casserole is a kid-friendly recipe that the whole family will love. The simple flavor profile will complement just about anything and thanks to convenience products like preshredded potatoes, you won't spend hours in the kitchen mixing it up.
By Robin Bashinsky

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

14
These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

5
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

2
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli Casserole

15
This lightened-up broccoli casserole is sure to be a hit. Learn how to make this classic side dish healthier.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

1
Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese

12
Fiber-rich sweet potato is used as the base for the cheese sauce in this healthy, homemade macaroni and cheese recipe. The bright orange color tricks your eyes into thinking this healthy macaroni and cheese recipe is loaded with cheese, but there's actually only about half as much cheese as compared to a traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

6
Skip the frying pan and make a full meal out of store-bought dumplings with this quick and easy 30-minute soup. Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Healthy Apple Crisp

3
There's nothing like this old-fashioned apple dessert recipe to top off a good dinner. It's low in calories and can be made even lower if prepared with sugar substitute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

1
A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Meatloaf

6
While meatloaf purists focus on the meat, we like to look at meatloaf as a way to pack extra veggies and whole grains into a meal, as we do in this healthy, classic meatloaf recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Diner Meat Loaf

4
Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Apple Squares

5
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Chili Mac

4
Poblanos add a kick of heat to this chili mac recipe. If that's not your thing, swap in green bell peppers to tone down the heat in this easy pasta dish, which mashes up mac and cheese and chili into a seriously satisfying skillet dinner.
By Stacy Fraser

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

44
This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto.
By Nancy Baggett

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

10
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

7
In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Penne Florentine

5
This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato Soup

6
This healthy tomato soup recipe is perfect paired with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich. Make a double batch and freeze the extra for rainy day emergencies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Turkey Meat Sauce

5
This lean meat sauce is made with ground turkey meat instead of ground beef, and the result is just as delicious! Plus, finely chopped mushrooms are incorporated into the sauce (undetected!) for an easy way to eat more vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

14
This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
