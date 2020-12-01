Healthy Cajun & Creole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Cajun and Creole recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Three-Bean Chili

This rib-sticking bean chili is richly flavored with cumin, chili, paprika, oregano and an assortment of peppers. Use whatever beans you have in your pantry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage Gumbo

To keep it simple, we've opted for just the essential ingredients in this rendition of the hearty Louisiana favorite: sausage, okra, rice and a little spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Jambalaya

This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Chef Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen's restaurant in New Orleans, makes homemade pepper jelly to glaze thick pork chops for Réveillon. He recommends two ways to simplify for the home cook: go for store-bought jelly and, instead of chops, a pork loin roast.
By Frank Brigtsen

Honey Glazed Cajun Chicken Wings

These oven-baked wings are designed to be cooked ahead, taken to a tailgate or picnic, and reheated on a charcoal or gas grill. We love the sweet-spicy glaze--just be sure to pack plenty of napkins!
By Laura Marzen, RD, LD

Vegetarian Gumbo

This flavorful vegan dinner is a veggie version of the Louisiana classic. It's chock-full of butternut squash, tomatoes, poblano peppers and okra, to name just a few. This vegetarian gumbo is a quick dinner packed with flavor and spice that's done in only 30 minutes. To make it a meal, serve it with cornbread drizzled with olive oil.
By Robin Bashinsky

Cajun Mayo

Use this healthy condiment recipe for dipping popcorn shrimp or crudités, or slather it onto a sandwich or burger for a touch of Cajun tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN

Pork, White Bean & Kale Soup

Kale is matched up here with white beans and chunks of lean pork tenderloin to create a soup that's satisfying and quick to make. Smoked paprika gives the soup a Spanish flair so some warm bread and sliced Manchego cheese would go well on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema

These vegetarian tostadas are piled high with spicy tofu and a beet crema for a colorful and healthy bite.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

This zesty Cajun-style pasta is full of lean chicken, peppers and onions. Serve with sautéed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauteed Snapper & Shrimp with Creole Sauce

In this island-inspired fish recipe, celery, bell pepper, tomatoes and wine complement the shrimp and fish. Serve this healthy fish recipe with brown rice, couscous or quinoa to soak up the fragrant sauce.
By Kathy Gunst
Inspiration and Ideas

Take a Culinary Trip to New Orleans with These Authentic Cajun & Creole Recipes
Take your tastebuds to South Louisiana with these authentic Cajun and Creole recipes. Dishes like Catfish Courtbouillon and Crawfish Etouffee will make you feel like you're in the Crescent City. And since no visit to New Orleans is complete without a side trip to the surrounding Cajun and Creole country, we also included recipes from chefs in New Iberia and Avery Island (home of Tabasco) to give you an authentic experience of Louisiana cuisine.
Vegan Jambalaya
You won't miss the meat in this healthy jambalaya recipe. Vegan smoked sausage takes its place while the classic "trinity" of vegetables--onion, red bell pepper and celery--get a kick from jalapeño peppers. And everything is cooked in one skillet, which means cleanup is a breeze!
Cajun Skillet Pork Chops with Asparagus & Cheesy Polenta
Camarones a la Criolla (Shrimp in Creole Sauce)
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Blackened salmon is great in a sandwich with a spread of mashed avocado and low-fat mayonnaise plus peppery arugula leaves, cool tomato slices and zesty red onion. We grill our Cajun-style salmon so there is no need for any added cooking oil. Catfish makes an excellent stand-in for the salmon but you'll want to use a grill basket if you have one to keep the fish from breaking apart.

All Healthy Cajun & Creole Recipes

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

By adding Cajun seasoning to this traditional turkey sandwich, we've elevated it to the next level.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Beignets

Classic beignets are deep-fried, but not these! The air fryer gives these beignets a healthier twist by using less oil to achieve the crispy exterior and soft chewy inside that makes this South Louisiana specialty so mouthwatering.
By Karen Rankin

Cajun Vegan Succotash

Ronnishia Johnson and Rheema Calloway, owners of The Vegan Hood Chefs in San Francisco, created this vegan succotash dish, inspired by the food they were raised on, cooked by grandmothers who hail from Louisiana. They put their spin on it by omitting the bacon, packing it with veggies and adding coconut milk for body.
By Ronnishia Johnson

Creole Skillet Cornbread

Baking cornbread in a cast-iron skillet results in the ideal crispy crust enclosing a tender crumb. In this recipe, tender corn kernels provide additional texture. As with many recipes, how much sugar you like in your cornbread may depend on how your grandmother made it, so add more or less sugar to taste. Read the author's story behind this recipe: Skillet Diaries: A Cast-Iron Legacy
By Donna Battle Pierce

Oysters Rockefeller

Invented at Antoine's in New Orleans in 1889, oysters Rockefeller was named for John D. Rockefeller, one of the richest Americans at the time, for its rich sauce. Antoine's has kept the original recipe secret, but basically it includes a cream sauce with spinach and other greens, flavored with Pernod or anisette. This version omits the cream sauce but is still full of flavor.
By John Ash

Vegetarian Muffalettas

Muffaletta sandwiches, named for a Sicilian bread brought by immigrants to New Orleans, are usually loaded with cured meats, pickles and cheese. Our healthy vegetarian recipe has a trio of smoky grilled veggies. Chopped olives and banana peppers deliver the signature flavor of the classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creole Turkey Meatballs

For a diabetic main dish that's hearty and full of flavor, combine ground turkey breast, fat-free milk, and oats to make delicious, healthy meatballs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackened Tofu with Succotash

In this Southern-inspired healthy vegetarian recipe, the crispy, spice-infused tofu is served with an easy succotash of corn, lima beans and bell pepper. For an extra kick, serve with your favorite hot sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Andouille, Sweet Potato & Broccoli Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing

Learn how to make broccoli salad packed with sweet potatoes and andouille sausage for a colorful and tasty winter salad.
By Selma Morrow

BBQ Shrimp with Shrimp Calas Griddlecakes

This New Orleans staple has nothing to do with a BBQ pit; it's simply local shrimp doused in heavily seasoned butter with lots of hot French bread for dipping. Chef Frank Brigtsen created this version when he worked under chef Paul Prudhomme, using beer and shrimp stock for the sauce. For Réveillon, Brigtsen matches them with shrimp-studded griddlecakes inspired by calas, a typically sweet fritter that likely came to New Orleans with enslaved people from Africa.
By Frank Brigtsen
