Quick & Easy Fruit Dessert Recipes
Find quick and easy fruit dessert recipes including easy recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.
Inspiration and Ideas
How to Make Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Make a fruity crisp in just one pan with our skillet dessert recipe. Want it gluten-free? Swap the oats for gluten-free rolled oats.
Quick & Healthy Watermelon Fruit Pizza
Your new go-to refreshing treat, this fruit pizza recipe replaces classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon "crust."