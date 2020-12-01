Healthy Bread Pudding Recipes

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline Sauce
The dessert menu at Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans offers “Bread Pudding du Jour,” which changes with the seasons. This sweet potato version plays well during the holidays.
Caramelized Pear Bread Pudding
Sweet caramelized pears are the highlight of this comforting, custardy, raisin-studded bread pudding. When turned out of its baking dish, the flanlike pudding sits in a pool of intense caramel syrup, making it worthy of any holiday table. Serve warm or chilled.
Savory Bread Pudding with Spinach & Mushrooms
Bread pudding, an economical dish designed to use up stale bread, is most often associated with dessert. It's equally comforting turned savory, enriched with cheese and studded with vegetables.
Fruitcake Bread Pudding
In this healthy bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, apples, candied fruit, brandy and toasted walnuts come together for a fun take on classic fruitcake. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with walnuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
Chocolate, Cherry & Almond Bread Pudding
This pudding's rich vanilla flavor plays perfectly with the luscious chocolate, cherries and almonds.
Spiced Apple Bread Pudding
This silky apple dessert recipe--a spiced apple bread pudding made with apple cider in place of the usual custard--gets a double hit of apple flavor from both the cider and plenty of sliced tart apples. Mace, the lacy red spice that coats the nutmeg fruit, adds a particularly lovely floral note, but you can substitute nutmeg if you don't have any mace on hand.
Cardamom, Pistachio & Pear Bread Pudding
In this healthy pear bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, pears, dried cranberries and toasted pistachios come together for a mouthwatering dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with pistachios and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
Double Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding
In this healthy chocolate bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, ripe bananas, chocolate and toasted peanuts come together for a heavenly dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with peanuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
Mini Rum-Raisin Bread Puddings
This raisin- and pecan-studded bread pudding recipe is made in a muffin tin. The cute little mini bread puddings will have all your friends and family swooning and asking for the recipe. Country bread with a solid crust gives the bread pudding a nice toothsome texture. If you don't care for rum, use apple cider in its place.
Breakfast Fruit Bread Pudding
Studded with strawberries, this breakfast recipe is a cross between a baked French toast and a dessert bread pudding. Swap in almost any fruit depending on what's in season. Although we typically advocate using whole-grain bread, we stuck with challah for this recipe, because the results are so luscious.
Chocolate Bread Pudding
This custardy dessert recipe is cooked in the slow cooker. A quick 20 minutes of prep time is all that's needed and in just a few hours you'll be serving up this sweet chocolate bread pudding.
Pecan, Date & Pumpkin Bread Pudding
In this healthy pumpkin bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, Vitamin A-rich pumpkin and toasted pecans come together for a praiseworthy dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with pecans and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.