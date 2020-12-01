Healthy Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Pumpkin Pie with Rum

Rating: Unrated 6

Dark molasses and dark rum put this pumpkin pie a cut above the rest. Nonfat evaporated milk, which stands in for heavy cream, does a fantastic job of cutting the fat in the filling. Add to that our blue ribbon butter-canola crust and you've dropped three-quarters of the fat and more than half the calories found in most similar pies. Don't use pumpkin-pie mix--buy canned pumpkin without added spices: the flavor will be superior.