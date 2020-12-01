Healthy Pecan Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pecan pie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Custard Pecan Pie

While every bit as delish as the classic pie, this one has less sugar. Cane syrup, a toasty alternative to corn syrup or molasses, sweetens the pie along with brown sugar. Because the filling for the pie is wet, we brush the crust with egg white and par-bake it to create a barrier to prevent sogginess.
By Virginia Willis

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

This easy vegan pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it's combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this vegan pumpkin pie recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mini Pecan Pies

The key to these decadent treats is the portion size--baking them in mini-muffin tins keeps the carbs and saturated fat in check. And maple syrup allows you to make this pecan pie recipe without corn syrup.
By Lauren Grant

Mango Tart

This pretty mango tart combines sweet, juicy mangoes with a creamy, tangy yogurt filling that's reminiscent of cheesecake.
By Laura Kanya
