Healthy Chocolate Pie Recipes

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
This healthy chocolate peanut butter pie is perfect for any occasion. We lighten up the ganache by using almond milk instead of the typical heavy cream. Peanuts add a welcome crunchy counterpoint to the luscious, creamy filling.
Chocolate Raspberry Tofu Pie
This chocolate raspberry tofu pie gets an amazing smooth, rich, creamy texture from pureed tofu. But no need to reveal that tofu is the secret ingredient--we're sure no one will guess.
Peppermint Chocolate Tart
This rich chocolate tart dessert recipe is low in sugar, making it a perfect healthy finish to a heavy holiday meal.
Chocolate Hazelnut Tart
This chocolate hazelnut tart can be made ahead for a stunning holiday dessert. Top with whipped cream or crème fraîche to balance the rich filling.
Earl Grey Icebox Pie
This elegant icebox pie is in the rotation of popular desserts at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, California. If you don't have loose tea, use the contents of 15 tea bags. Chef Scott Clark keeps the tea leaves in the custard, which gives the filling a bit of texture—you can strain it if you prefer. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream.
Neapolitan Ice Box Pie
The concentrated flavor of freeze-dried strawberries makes the pink layer super-fruity, plus they act as a natural food dye. Letting the pie soften in the fridge for a bit before serving gives it a creamier mouthfeel.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Chocolate chess pie is simple yet extraordinary. Eggs, butter, sugar and in this instance, cornmeal as a starch, transform in the oven into a bubbly and crisp top with a custardy filling below. Here, chocolate chips and cocoa give it a deeper flavor than vanilla, and buttermilk balances the creamy custard with a little tang.
Cherry Berry Pie
Adding cocoa powder to a classic pie dough creates a unique chocolate crust that pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy fruit nestled inside. If you aren't a fan of lattice crusts, you can use a small cookie cutter to cut out decorative pieces of dough to simply place on top instead.
S'mores Pie
This pie has everything you love about the classic bonfire treat--a graham cracker crust, smooth milk chocolate filling and a pillowy, toasty meringue that evokes all the feels of marshmallows--without getting smoke in your eyes.