Healthy Pie Crust Recipes

Butter Pastry Dough
This easy pastry and pie dough recipe makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies. Use it for apple, pumpkin, pecan or any fruit pie.
Master Pie Dough
Cream cheese makes this all-purpose pie dough malleable. Plus, whole-wheat pastry flour adds fiber and other nutrients. If your dough is too cold to cooperate when you roll it, let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Use this easy pie dough recipe as a base for pumpkin, pecan and other holiday pies.
Whole-Wheat Pie Crust
This nutty whole-wheat pie crust recipe is a perfect base for fruit pie fillings and quiches. Do not overmix the dough or the crust will become tough, and chill the dough for at least one hour to ensure flakiness.
Lemon Icebox Pie with Coconut-Graham Cracker Crust
Light and delicious, this easy old-fashioned lemon icebox pie takes dessert up a notch thanks to coconut in the crust, which boosts both flavor and texture. For the brightest hit of citrus use fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Look for graham crackers made with 100% whole-wheat flour to get the most fiber. Seeing graham flour on the label? Good news--that's coarsely ground whole-wheat.
Gluten-Free Pie Crust
This gluten-free pie crust is just as light and flaky as a regular pie crust and is a great base for fruit pies and quiches. This recipe makes one crust. If you're following a recipe that calls for a top crust, be sure to double this recipe.
Walnut Pastry Dough
This delicious, versatile crust can also be made with hazelnuts, almonds or pecans.
Vegan Pie Crust
It's possible to make a perfectly flaky vegan pie crust, without butter. In this recipe we use vegan shortening to make the crust tender, and no sugar to keep it healthy. This crust is a great base for vegan fruit pies or savory tarts. This recipe only makes one crust--if you need a top crust, double the recipe.