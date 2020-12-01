Healthy Chocolate Dipped Fruit Recipes

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries
Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate
This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
Chocolate Fondue
The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
Perfect for Valentine's Day or a birthday, these chocolate-dipped strawberries are a cinch to make and are a healthy dessert. A bit of fresh lime zest adds an unexpected finish to this easy chocolate-dipped strawberry recipe.
Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings
Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.
Chocolate-Dipped Apricots
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
Chocolate-Dipped Clementines
Dip clementine segments into melted chocolate for a healthy dessert. Chopped crystallized ginger is a zesty garnish for this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe.
Chocolate- & Biscotti-Dipped Strawberries
A crunchy coating of biscotti lends taste and texture to this party favorite.
Chocolate Fondue
The classic combination of chocolate and hazelnut is the perfect dipping sauce for any combination of fruits and cakes.
Chocolate-Dipped Dried Apricots
Healthful bonbons are truly a gift of love. This healthy dessert recipe for chocolate-dipped dried apricots makes a great gift or special treat.