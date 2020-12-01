Healthy Chocolate Dipped Fruit Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chocolate dipped fruit recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate

This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Fondue

The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Perfect for Valentine's Day or a birthday, these chocolate-dipped strawberries are a cinch to make and are a healthy dessert. A bit of fresh lime zest adds an unexpected finish to this easy chocolate-dipped strawberry recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Clementines

Dip clementine segments into melted chocolate for a healthy dessert. Chopped crystallized ginger is a zesty garnish for this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate- & Biscotti-Dipped Strawberries

A crunchy coating of biscotti lends taste and texture to this party favorite.
By Ruth Cousineau

Chocolate Fondue

The classic combination of chocolate and hazelnut is the perfect dipping sauce for any combination of fruits and cakes.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chocolate-Dipped Dried Apricots

Healthful bonbons are truly a gift of love. This healthy dessert recipe for chocolate-dipped dried apricots makes a great gift or special treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
