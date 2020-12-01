Healthy Upside Down Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious upside down cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Caramelized pineapple chunks are balanced by fresh ginger for a sweet, but not overly sweet, cake. Serve this light and fluffy dessert at a brunch or potluck.
By Pam Lolley

Tangerine Upside-Down Cake

Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
By Laraine Perri

Pear Upside-Down Cake

In this update of a retro dessert, a judicious amount of caramel coats the bottom of the pan before the fruit and batter are added. If you have a melon baller, pull it out—it's the perfect tool for coring pears.
By Virginia Willis

Pineapple Oatmeal Upside-Down Cake

Adding whole-grain oatmeal to this upside-down cake and topping it with fresh pineapple makes this diabetic-friendly dessert right-side-up.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blood Orange Upside-Down Cake

Upside-down cakes have a built-in wow factor with a layer of glacéed-looking fruit. This cake includes almond flour to give it richness and added moisture, plus zest for a more intense layer of blood orange flavor.
By Judith Fertig

Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt

We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
