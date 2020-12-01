Healthy Strawberry Cake Recipes

No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes
These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake
Ginger cookies absorb moisture from a rhubarb-laced whipped cream, turning them into cake-like layers while this icebox cake chills in the fridge. We also layered in fresh strawberries for gorgeous color and a little extra sweetness. Pre-chilling a metal mixing bowl in the freezer cools the compote down in a snap.
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake
This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.
Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes
These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.
Mini New York Cheesecakes
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
Individual Strawberry Shortcakes
These shortcakes' flaky layers are created by repeatedly rolling, cutting and stacking pieces of the dough. It takes a few extra minutes, but trust us—the results are worth it.
Strawberry Cornmeal Layer Cake
We love everything about this gorgeous dessert—from the orange-scented cornmeal cake to the tangy whipped cream and loads of summer berries. But the best part? It truly gets better with time, as the strawberry juices soak ever more deeply into the cake.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt
We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Berry Ginger Shortcakes
For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!