Healthy Strawberry Cake Recipes

No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes

These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
By Katie Webster

Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake

Ginger cookies absorb moisture from a rhubarb-laced whipped cream, turning them into cake-like layers while this icebox cake chills in the fridge. We also layered in fresh strawberries for gorgeous color and a little extra sweetness. Pre-chilling a metal mixing bowl in the freezer cools the compote down in a snap.
By Adam Dolge

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake

This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.
By Paige Grandjean

Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes

These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini New York Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Individual Strawberry Shortcakes

These shortcakes' flaky layers are created by repeatedly rolling, cutting and stacking pieces of the dough. It takes a few extra minutes, but trust us—the results are worth it.
By Judy Kim

Strawberry Cornmeal Layer Cake

We love everything about this gorgeous dessert—from the orange-scented cornmeal cake to the tangy whipped cream and loads of summer berries. But the best part? It truly gets better with time, as the strawberry juices soak ever more deeply into the cake.
By Judy Kim

Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt

We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream

Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
By Kristen Hartke

Berry Ginger Shortcakes

For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
