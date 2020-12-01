Healthy Shortcake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious shortcake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Mini Cranberry-Orange Shortcakes with Cranberry Compote & Brown Sugar Crème Fraîche

These cranberry-orange shortcakes are essentially a cross between a biscuit and a scone. They make a light base for a rich cranberry compote and a brown-sugar-laced crème fraîche topping. These are designed to be on the small side, since there are usually many desserts on offer on Thanksgiving, but you can make them any size you like, just adjust the baking time accordingly.
By Stacey Ballis

Individual Strawberry Shortcakes

These shortcakes' flaky layers are created by repeatedly rolling, cutting and stacking pieces of the dough. It takes a few extra minutes, but trust us—the results are worth it.
By Judy Kim

Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes

1
These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.
By Carolyn Casner

Berry Ginger Shortcakes

For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com