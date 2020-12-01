Healthy Lemon Cake Recipes

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
Lemon Cheesecake Bites
These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Lemon-Raspberry Ricotta Pound Cake
This sweet lemon-raspberry pound cake is packed with zingy lemon and fruity raspberries. Ricotta cheese adds a rich flavor and texture without the typical pound of butter used in traditional pound cakes. Enjoy a slice as an easy brunch treat or evening dessert.
Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Cornmeal-Yogurt-Lemon Cake
Topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest, this cake is a beautiful dessert you'll be proud to serve at special meals.
Glazed Lemon Cupcakes
Pucker up with these lemony cupcakes! These simple cupcakes are easy to pull together. They're tender and wholesome thanks to white whole-wheat flour but plenty decadent thanks to a sweet and tangy glaze on top.
Vegan Lemon Cake
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan lemon cake! It's moist, delicious and plenty lemony thanks to a combination of lemon juice and zest. A glaze made with lemon juice, confectioners' sugar and almond milk adds a sweet-tangy finish.