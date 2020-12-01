Healthy Bundt Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bundt cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze

1
This sweet potato pound cake started out as a way to use up leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner, but quickly became its own reason to make sweet potatoes. The cake gets better as it sits, so it's a great make-ahead candidate for any occasion.
By Stacey Ballis

Pumpkin-Cranberry Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Filling

1
Pumpkin puree and applesauce provide tenderness and moisture to this pumpkin Bundt cake, eliminating the need for butter or oil.
By Laura Kanya

Apple-Cinnamon Cake

1
This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning.
By Sarah Epperson

Marble Spice Bundt Cake

Unleash your artsy side when marbling the light and dark batters together. The latter is fragrant with loads of cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg and gets its color from molasses and espresso powder.
By Andrea Nguyen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

3 Easy Bundt Cake Recipes
These easy bundt cake recipes will remind you of grandma's house. Bundt cakes are a great option when you want to bake a cake, but don't want the hassle of layers or complicated frostings. Recipes like Pumpkin Cake with Dried Cranberries and Apple-Cinnamon Cake are delicious and a sweet end to any meal. 
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com