Healthy Fruit Bar Recipes

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
By Breana Killeen

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Super-Seed Snack Bars

Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars

These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars

Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Peanut Energy Bars

This carbohydrate-rich bar, full of nuts, seeds, fruit and oats, was adapted from Amy Harrison's prize-winning submission in the Plains (Georgia) Peanut Festival recipe competition sponsored by The Peanut Institute. It includes a little protein, and is a great grab-and-go pre-workout snack on mornings when you don't have time to digest a full meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Coconut Fruit & Nut Bars

With just five ingredients, these simple, no-bake energy bars are tastier than any bars you can buy! Dates, cashews, almonds and coconut whir up in the food processor for an easy homemade version of a Larabar. Pack one up for a healthy snack for work, or send some off with your kids for an energizing snack before soccer practice.
By Carolyn Casner

EatingWell Energy Bars

Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chewy Granola Bars

Chewy Granola Bars

You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.
Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars

Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars

Banana-Peanut Granola Bars

Banana-Peanut Granola Bars

Almond Joy Granola Bars

Almond Joy Granola Bars

Lemon Bars

These updated lemon squares are sure to be the hit of any picnic or potluck. We've improved the shortbread crust by using white whole-wheat flour and a butter-canola oil blend to cut saturated fat. The velvety filling has fewer eggs and gets a flavor boost from freshly grated lemon zest.

All Healthy Fruit Bar Recipes

Date-Pistachio Granola Bars

The mix-ins in these homemade granola bars are inspired by ingredients commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking--dates, hazelnuts, pistachios, tahini and cardamom. But feel free to vary the dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or spices to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Raspberry Bars

Tart raspberry filling is swirled into a low-fat cream filling in these beautiful bars. They're a festive treat for a summer picnic or party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nut-Free Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

These chewy, crunchy and delicious nut-free snack bars boast good-for-you dried fruit, oats and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
By Alice Medrich

Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Bars

These delicious blueberry treats feature moist fruit filling with a crunchy topping made with the same dough as the crust.
By Susan Herr

Fruit & Pecan Granola Bars

Granola bars are a snap to make--keep a batch of these on hand for when hunger strikes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Linzer Bars

The crust for these raspberry bars has plenty of spices and walnuts--the perfect foil for tangy-sweet raspberry preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Date-Pecan Bars

Here, graham cracker crumbs, dates and nuts are folded into beaten eggs and sugar to make a wonderfully chewy bar that's much lighter than traditional recipes.
By Susan Herr

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Almond Bars with Chocolate

Pureed dried apricots form the base of these irresistible bars, providing both moisture and sweetness. (A touch of honey is all the additional sweetening needed.) Chunks of dark chocolate are an exquisite contrast to the tangy apricots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crunchy Granola Wedges

This recipe was inspired by chef Lars Kronmark's granola wedges from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Substitute your favorite fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the sunflower seeds and/or dried cranberries in these granola bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Candy Corn Granola Bars

Inspired by the classic fall candy but without all the sugar, these festive granola bars are a nutritious and adorable alternative.
By Melissa Fallon

Apple-Walnut Bars

For a good supply of lunchbox treats, make a double batch of these apple-walnut bars and freeze individual bars wrapped in foil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fig Bars

Better than their store-bought cousins, these bars have a richly flavored fig filling, with a little bit of crispness to the crust.
By Susan Herr

Anytime Turkey and Cranberries

Enjoy Anytime Turkey and Cranberries for a portable, protein-rich, finger-friendly snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Fruit Bars

Chewy pineapple and papaya, tart lime and sweet coconut combine in an exotic fruit bar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Bars

Dramatically dark in color, these chewy bars are studded with dried tart cherries.
By Susan Herr
