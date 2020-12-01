Healthy Brownie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious brownie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chickpea Blondies

These chickpea blondies are packed with peanuts and chocolate chips for a fudgy, fiber-packed treat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chocolate Brownie Vegan Mug Cake

This dark chocolate vegan mug cake is a brownie in a flash! It's moist and rich and made extra decadent with vegan chocolate chips melted on top.
By Pam Lolley

Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate--no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe--and it's virtually undetectable in the baked brownies.
By Stacy Fraser

Mug Brownie

You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies

People likely won't even notice that these delicately nutty, just a little chocolaty, blondies are gluten-free. They use quinoa flour, which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores, in place of all-purpose flour. To make your own quinoa flour, grind raw quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder. (Adapted from Quinoa Revolution by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake Bars

Classic carrot cake flavors abound in these easy bars. They're rich like brownies, but their cake-like texture helps keep them light. A yogurt and cream cheese-based frosting topped with nutty walnuts completes this crowd-pleasing dessert. If you're avoiding gluten, look for gluten-free oat flour or make your own by processing gluten-free oats into powder in your high-speed blender.
By Marianne Williams

Olive Oil Chocolate Chunk Blondies

One taste of these blondies and you'll see why using rye flour (yes, the same flour in rye bread) makes sense--the earthy grain dovetails well with the bittersweet chocolate chunks.
By Alanna Lipson

Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Dip these bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By Nancy Baggett

Lemon Brownies

A double dose of lemon juice and zest brings fresh and tangy flavor to these easy brownies. They're the perfect dessert for any holiday or special occasion—or when you just need a little something to brighten your day.
By Carolyn Casner

Double Chocolate Brownies

Applesauce is the secret ingredient that keeps these yummy chocolate brownies dense and chewy even without all the butter you would expect to find. We've used whole-wheat pastry flour for added fiber and nutrients and loaded the brownies with plenty of chocolate chips to keep them rich and satisfying. You won't even miss the 20 grams of fat we've lost in the makeover.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

3
These not-too-sweet mini desserts combine the flavors of peanut butter cups and chocolate cake. Quinoa flour adds protein and makes these gluten-free, but feel free to substitute white whole-wheat flour instead.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Inspiration and Ideas

Banana-Bread Brownies
We took two classic desserts—banana bread and brownies—and combined them into one sweet treat. Be sure to use very ripe bananas, which will be easier to mash and also add natural sweetness.
Gluten-Free Fudgy Teff Brownies
Whole-grain teff flour (made from a tiny ancient grain) has a nuance of cocoa flavor to start with, making it a natural choice for brownies. These gluten-free brownies are moist and satisfying, intensely chocolaty and have a tender texture.
Lemon-Raspberry Blondies
Raspberry Swirl Brownies
Cocoa and pureed raspberries add natural sweetness to these pretty brownies, allowing us to cut back on the added sugar.

