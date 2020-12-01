Healthy Chutney Recipes

Fresh Fruit Chutney
Chutney is a spicy-sweet-sour condiment made with fresh and dried fruit, sugar, vinegar and chiles. Try the combination of nectarines and dried cherries or blueberries and dried apricots or cherries and golden raisins. Serve alongside simple roasted meat or pan-seared tofu steaks.
Grape Chutney
With just a few minutes of preparation, you can make this gorgeous grape chutney recipe to serve with roast pork or chicken or to use as a sandwich spread. Purple grapes give it the richest color, but red grapes taste and look great too.
Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad
This crowd-pleasing pasta salad is potluck-perfect for barbecue season.
Stir-Fried Chicken & Broccoli with Mango Chutney
Resist the urge to make this stir-fry chicken recipe in a skillet instead of a wok, which will hold all your ingredients better. Buy a carbon-steel wok at an Asian market (or online) for around $30 and you'll have it forever. Make one stir-fry and you'll wonder how you survived without it.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney
If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
Indian Grain Bowls with Chicken & Vegetables
Look forward to a week of healthy, flavorful lunches with these high-protein meal-prep grain bowls. We're using bulgur wheat, which cooks up quickly and is higher in fiber than rice, but feel free to swap in any whole grain you prefer. The bowls are topped with broiled chicken (from our popular Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas recipe) and cilantro chutney (see Associated Recipes). To balance the heat of the chutney, dress these bowls with a squeeze of fresh lime juice just before serving.
Mango-Chutney Chicken
Fruity mango chutney, zesty barbecue sauce, and a bit of curry powder are the secrets to success in this slow-cooker chicken recipe. They combine to form a delicious glaze on the chicken, which is served over a brown rice and fresh mango mixture.
Roast Beef, Arugula, and Pickled Onion Wrap
Quick-pickle some onions the night before to put a delicious twist on your healthy lunch wrap.
Steak with Chutney Sauce
Chutney is an East Indian specialty that can range in texture from smooth to chunky and in flavor from sweet to tart. Mixing store-bought chutney with rum and rice vinegar for this steak marinade adds a whole new dimension of flavor to this meal.
Bhel Puri
A favorite Indian snack food, bhel puri is a crunchy savory treat that can be customized to your tastes or what you have on hand, but always contains some of the same elements: puffed rice, a couple of different chutneys and a combination of fresh chopped vegetables, which usually includes onion and tomatoes, often cubed potatoes and sometimes even cucumber or mango. Keep the wet and dry ingredients separate until just before serving, then stir them together when you're ready to party.
Yogurt-Chutney Sauce
In addition to making a great burger sauce, this can be used as a marinade for barbecued shrimp or pork. Double the recipe, use half for the marinade and brush the rest on the food as you grill.
Spiced Chicken Breasts with Apple-Jalapeno Chutney
A bit of jalapeño jelly adds a touch of heat and color to the sweet-and-sour apple chutney. It makes the perfect accompaniment to this and other spicy chicken and pork dishes, particularly those cooked over the grill.