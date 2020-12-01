Healthy Chutney Recipes

Bhel Puri

A favorite Indian snack food, bhel puri is a crunchy savory treat that can be customized to your tastes or what you have on hand, but always contains some of the same elements: puffed rice, a couple of different chutneys and a combination of fresh chopped vegetables, which usually includes onion and tomatoes, often cubed potatoes and sometimes even cucumber or mango. Keep the wet and dry ingredients separate until just before serving, then stir them together when you're ready to party.