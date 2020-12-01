Healthy Tomato Side Dish Recipes

Escalivada (Smoky Slow-Roasted Vegetables)

Rating: 5 stars 1

This vegan side dish is traditionally served at room temperature with grilled meat or fish, but feel free to double your portion and eat it as a vegan entree with crusty bread for dipping in that garlicky, flavor-packed olive oil. The name for this combination of roasted vegetables comes from the Catalan escalivar, meaning to cook in ashes, though most folks these days use an oven or grill to put some char on their veggies.