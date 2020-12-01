Healthy Winter Squash Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious winter squash side dish recipes including butternut, acorn, spaghetti and yellow squash. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

3
These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.

Air-Fryer Spaghetti Squash

This simple air-fryer spaghetti squash takes on a nice roasted flavor from the air fryer. You can enjoy it plain or dress it up with your favorite sauce or grated cheese.
By Laura Kanya

Spaghetti Squash with Herbs & Garlic Breadcrumbs

1
This microwave spaghetti squash recipe comes together in less than a half-hour so you can easily get dinner on the table.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Steamed Butternut Squash

1
Butternut squash steams quickly, making this a great cooking technique to enjoy this fall vegetable as a weeknight side dish. For extra flavor, toss the steamed butternut squash with salt, pepper and a little bit of olive oil, butter or Parmesan cheese after cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds

1
Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have, and you can also use this basic recipe for other types of squash seeds, such as acorn.
By Jasmine Smith

Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéeing butternut squash in olive oil quickly yields perfectly cooked results and slighly caramelizes the squash for extra flavor. This recipe makes a delicious vegetable side dish to pair with roasted meats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

6
Learn how to roast squash in this healthy recipe adapted from Alice Waters. Look for squash varieties, including buttercup, kabocha or hubbard, at your farmers' market and try them in this tasty side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Baked Pumpkin

1
Baked pumpkin is a fun twist on tradition. A sprinkle of cinnamon is a delicious nod to the usual pie and transforms the squash into an enchanting side dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Butternut Squash

1
Butternut squash gets tender with slightly crispy edges when it's cooked in the air fryer. The simple seasonings here complement the subtle sweetness from the squash. Serve this quick and easy side dish with just about anything, from roast chicken to pork.
By Jasmine Smith

Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions

9
Roasting intensifies delicata squash's flavor. Seasoned with rosemary and maple, this recipe's great with pork or turkey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Honeynut Squash

6
Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Butternut Squash Noodles

1
Butternut squash noodles make a great low-carb stand-in for pasta or can be an easy side dish that complements just about everything. We kept this recipe simple with just a hint of fresh thyme and savory Parmesan cheese. Look for fresh or frozen butternut squash noodles or spiralize them yourself using the long, thin neck of a large squash.
By Liv Dansky
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables
2
This easy roasted butternut squash and root vegetables recipe is incredibly versatile. Pile the squash and veggies onto grain bowls, add to sandwiches, toss in soup, serve as a side dish--you name it. Roasting vegetables in the oven gives you 20 minutes of hands-off cooking time to assemble the rest of your meal.
Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad
1
Serve this hearty and healthy fall salad with roasted pork tenderloin, chicken or salmon, or with your Thanksgiving meal. All of the vegetables are roasted on the same pan, so this recipe is easy to prep, and it tastes great warm or at room temperature so it's perfect for holiday buffet tables and potlucks. Cranberries add a sweet-tart edge, while the maple-tahini dressing provides depth.
Spaghetti Squash with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
1
Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup
6

This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).

All Healthy Winter Squash Side Dish Recipes

Sautéed Spaghetti Squash

Lemon, garlic and Parmesan cheese flavor this easy sautéed spaghetti squash. Cracked black pepper adds some spice to this simple side dish.
By Julia Levy

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

3
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
By Lia Huber

Mashed Butternut Squash

1
For this mashed butternut squash recipe, we start by roasting the squash, which really intensifies its flavor and sweetness. That means you don't need to add much--just a few pinches of spices and a little butter and salt--to make the perfect healthy Thanksgiving side dish or partner for any other fall meal. If you want to dress it up more, add some honey and warm spices, like cinnamon, for a sweet profile; for a savory profile, add a teaspoon or two of rosemary, sage or thyme (or a combination) and sprinkle with Parmesan. Or go sweet and savory, with bacon fat (or bacon crumbles), maple syrup and additional cayenne. Using a food processor gives this mash a very smooth texture, but you could certainly mash it with a fork or potato masher for a more rustic texture.
By Robin Bashinsky

Butternut Squash Chickpea Mac & Cheese

This gluten-free butternut squash mac and cheese packs plenty of cheesy goodness in every bite. Chickpea pasta gets coated in a sauce made with pureed butternut squash that gives this comforting meal a nutrient boost and adds a sweet note to complement the savory flavors.
By Devon O'Brien

Winter Squash Risotto

9
Sweet winter squash and earthy shiitake mushrooms are delicious in this creamy risotto.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Koginut Squash

This unique squash hybrid is smooth and silky like kabocha squash with the rich, sweet flavor of a butternut. Use it as a base for a grain bowl or slice into wedges and serve with a creamy yogurt sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Brown Butter & Sage Acorn Squash

This easy vegetable side dish utilizes acorn squash, but any winter squash will work. A drizzle of brown butter, sage and maple syrup adds a nutty, sweet flavor to the roasted squash.
By Laura Kanya

Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash

With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.
By Molly Stevens

Loaded Spaghetti Squash

This loaded spaghetti squash recipe has all the fixings of a classic baked potato, but with a fraction of the carbs. The pasta-like spaghetti squash is combined with Cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions that melt together in the oven. Top with sour cream and garnish with more scallions and bacon and you have a delicious low-carb side dish ready to go.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

This roasted butternut squash salad is a mix of texture and flavor. Pepitas add crunch while honey and dried cherries provide a sweet-tart flavor.

Butternut Squash Casserole

This simple butternut squash casserole recipe combines sweet butternut squash with a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon and is finished with a buttery, crunchy topping. It's sure to be a welcome addition to any Thanksgiving menu.
By Julia Levy

Cheesy Butternut Squash Fritters

These sweet and savory butternut squash fritters are perfect for Thanksgiving—or anytime you want a toasty, cheesy side dish. Look for a butternut squash with a long neck to make shredding easier.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan "Pancit Bihon" with Spaghetti Squash

1
Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Curried Mashed Butternut Squash

Using frozen cubed butternut squash helps this side dish come together in a flash—no peeling, roasting or steaming required!
By Karen Ansel, MS, RDN

Layered Fall Salad with Squash & Mozzarella

The natural sweetness of the squash is balanced by tangy balsamic glaze in this gorgeous salad. We use delicata squash, but butternut or acorn would be a tasty substitution.
By Carolyn Casner

Smashed Butternut Squash with Harissa & Goat Cheese

Butternut squash is roasted and topped with spicy harissa and creamy goat cheese before sizzling under the broiler. Serve this flavorful dish as an appetizer or as a side paired with roasted chicken or lamb chops. Choose a squash with a long neck if possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Delicata Squash Fries with Whipped Honey-Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce

Sweet roasted delicata squash makes a great alternative to potato fries. The tender skin doesn't need to be peeled and the fries pair beautifully with a honey-sweetened goat cheese dipping sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Hasselback Butternut Squash with Chile & Garlic

Here, we give butternut squash a quick spin in the microwave to get it tender before roasting it. It shortens the cook time, but you still get the nice browning you can only achieve by oven roasting.
By Adam Dolge

Delicata Squash Soup

This delicata squash soup is creamy and rich in flavor. The pop of pesto brightens the dish and the pistachios add nuttiness and crunch. It's the perfect starter soup for a warming fall dinner.
By Jasmine Smith

Honeynut Squash Casserole with Sage Marshmallow Topping

This honeynut squash recipe is bound to satisfy anyone at your Thanksgiving table. Once only available to chefs, honeynut squash (think: super-sweet butternuts) are now sold at farmers' markets and some grocery stores in the fall.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Steamed Acorn Squash

Steamed acorn squash dressed simply with butter, salt and pepper can accompany just about anything. Steaming squash is easy, and it keeps the squash tender and preserves its natural sweetness.
By Laura Kanya

Instant-Pot Acorn Squash

Acorn squash cooks up quickly and perfectly tender in a multicooker. A drizzle of butter and maple syrup finishes this easy side dish. For a nutty crunch, sprinkle squash wedges with chopped walnuts.
By Emily Nabors Hall

Cheddar-Maple Squash

1
Cheddar cheese, maple syrup, and turkey bacon dress up mashed butternut squash for a delightful side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Squash & Oyster Stuffing

This healthy oyster stuffing recipe with butternut squash is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, you can make it moist or crispy. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the oyster stuffing recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com