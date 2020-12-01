Healthy Lettuce Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious lettuce side dish recipes including lettuce cups and lettuce wraps. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

3
We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad.
By Katie Webster

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

6
This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple & Cheddar Side Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

This salad is easy and festive--the perfect healthy addition to your holiday table. The no-sugar-added dressing blends well with the sweet notes of apple and sharp Cheddar cheese, and crunchy pecans round out the dish.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps

4
Stuff crisp lettuce leaves with a savory filling inspired by PF Chang's famous lettuce wraps. These low-carb wraps made with tofu, mushrooms and daikon radish are an easy vegetarian dinner. Add julienned carrots to the wraps for a bonus crunch. 
By Carolyn Casner

Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

1
Little Gem lettuce is like a cross between romaine and butterhead. It's perfect for making an updated take on the wedge salad in this healthy recipe. If you can't find Little Gem, use half a romaine heart for each serving. You can order Point Reyes Original blue cheese online from pointreyescheese.com or substitute another raw-milk blue cheese.
By Lisa Weiss

Avocado Tuna Salad

1
Jazz up a can of tuna with this easy avocado tuna salad recipe. Silky avocado adds creaminess that's cut with a hit of acidity from lemon and a briny punch from feta cheese. Romaine hearts and cucumber offer refreshing crunch.
By Karen Rankin

Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps

27
These turkey lettuce wraps come together fast for a healthy dinner or try them as a fun appetizer for entertaining. Adding instant brown rice to the filling increases the fiber, making them more satisfying. Serve with chile-garlic sauce and rice vinegar for extra zip.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leafy Green Salad

This simple green salad is made with romaine lettuce and baby spinach and can be thrown together in minutes to round out any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pizza Lettuce Wraps

1
Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Turkey Wraps

Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy turkey lunch recipe low-calorie. If you can't find lacinato, also known as Tuscan kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Avocado & Corn Salad

5
In this fresh summer salad recipe, sweet corn and honey balance nicely with tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Bring it along to your next summer picnic or pair it with grilled shrimp or chicken for an easy weeknight meal.
By Ali Ramee

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

1
Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

20 Salad Recipes for When You're Bored of Lettuce
These delicious salad recipes use ingredients like chickpeas, spinach, cucumbers and broccoli as the base instead of lettuce, creating a flavorful salad that's anything but traditional.
Mixed Lettuce Salad with Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette
1
Oak leaf and baby romaine lettuces are so tender they're best eaten straight from the garden or at least within a day or two of picking. Mild and delicate, they pair wonderfully with peppery radishes and chopped hard-boiled eggs in this easy salad.
Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps
Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Galbi)
Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing
1

John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.

All Healthy Lettuce Side Dish Recipes

Mixed Greens with Preserved Lemon Dressing & Feta

Preserved lemon dressing coats mixed greens for a salty-sour salad that all will love.
By Nik Sharma

Romaine Salad with Orange & Radish

Inspired by a traditional Moroccan salad, which consists of oranges and radishes, this version adds romaine lettuce and a classic vinaigrette. Fresh orange juice adds acidity and brightness to the vinaigrette. Pomegranate seeds bring color and crunch. This recipe is perfect for a Kwanzaa celebration; read more in "Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate".
By Jessica B. Harris

Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

These chicken lettuce wraps are crunchy, light and perfect for a flavorful meal. The sweet, anise-like flavor of Thai basil pairs well with the bold taste of the peanut sauce, but regular basil—or even mint or cilantro—works well too.
By Hilary Meyer

Mixed Garden Greens Salad with Homemade Low-Calorie French Salad Dressing

This easy and quick vegetable side salad is tossed with a homemade low-fat French dressing and sprinkled with Cheddar cheese. If you're short on time or don't have ingredients on hand to make your own dressing, substitute a bottled reduced-calorie French salad dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ensaladang Ubod (Hearts of Palm Salad)

Ubod, or hearts of palm, are the edible pith of the coconut tree. Yana Gilbuena, who's toured the world sharing her culture's cooking, considers this ingredient to be a great example of how Filipino cuisine honors a plant by using as many parts as possible. Read more about Gilbuena and this recipe.
By Yana Gilbuena

Cara Cara Orange & Burrata Salad

The cheese's richness complements the juicy tang of citrus and tarragon in this salad.
By Laura Kanya

Salade de Christophines (Chayote Salad)

This easy summer salad, which is inspired by similar salads served in Guadeloupe, features the squash that is called christophine in Guadeloupe, chayote in Mexico and parts of the U.S., chocho in Jamaica, xuxu in Brazil and mirliton in New Orleans. It makes a refreshing foil to Caribbean curries and other spicy dishes. Read more about this recipe here.
By Jessica B. Harris

Classic House Salad

A traditional house salad features crisp lettuce, tomatoes, croutons and cheese. We make the classic healthier and make-ahead friendly with flavorful salad ingredients that form an easy base for a variety of toppings and stay fresh for a few days.
By Lauren Grant

Blueberry-Peach Salad with Sesame-Ginger Balsamic Vinaigrette

In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, fresh summer fruit stars in a salad that's perfect for serving at your Juneteenth barbecue. 
By Jessica B. Harris

Grilled Peach Salad

This grilled peach salad is packed with bright flavors. Toasted pine nuts add a nice crunch and buttery flavor.
By Karen Rankin

Mixed Greens Salad

This simple green salad is easy to modify according to your tastes or what's in season. If you serve the dressing on the side, you can always package up the leftover greens and veggies without fearing slimy, wilted greens the next day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spring Vegetable Salad with Asparagus & Scallions

Asparagus, radishes and scallions herald the start of the spring season at the farmers' market (or in your garden). Take advantage of these early growers and turn them into a spectacular spring salad mix. Keep it in your fridge as a base to top with protein, cheese and dressing for easy packable salads to take to work.
By Lauren Grant

Strawberry & Bean Sprout Salad with Spiced Potatoes

This combo may seem wild, but trust us--it works. Indian-American chef and cookbook author Raghavan Iyer developed it to have everything he thinks a perfect recipe should: a balance of heat, sweetness, a little pucker and a hit of salt combined with a tango of textures.
By Raghavan Iyer

Salada de Quiabo (Okra Salad)

This easy salad, which is inspired by similar salads served in Brazil, bursts with acidity and flavor thanks to the slightly spicy vinaigrette. Blanching the okra helps retain its crunch and color. Read more about Jessica B. Harris' experience with Salada de Quiabo here.
By Jessica B. Harris

Spring Salad with Pickled Shallot & Avocado

Quick-pickling the shallot tames its sharpness while preserving its crunch. Instead of pouring the pickling liquid down the drain, we use it to make a flavorful vinaigrette for this spring salad.
By Bill Millholland
