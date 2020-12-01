Healthy Corn Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious corn side dish recipes including creamed corn, corn salsa, casseroles and corn pudding Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Esquites (Mexican Corn)

2
This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Creamy Corn Soup with Jalapeños & Cotija

1
This creamy corn soup has underlying earthiness from the hominy and heat from the jalapeños. Fresh corn adds sweetness, which works well with the salty cotija cheese and other fresh and tangy garnishes.
By Liv Dansky

Cheesy Corn Casserole

1
This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.
By Liv Dansky

Ensalada de Coditos Dominicana (Dominican Macaroni Salad)

A colorful and hearty summer salad, ensalada de coditos can be customized with ingredients like peas, tuna or ham. This vegetarian version features raw vegetables for added flavor and crunch, and makes for the perfect side to your main dish.
By Wendy Lopez

Garlic Butter Campfire Corn

2
This flavorful corn couldn't be easier to prepare. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.
By Hilary Meyer

Baked Rice with Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions

2
This filling rice casserole, loosely based on paella, features seared corn, roasted peppers, garlic and red onions. If you like, include diced zucchini or chopped green beans as well. A flavorful roasted garlic mayonnaise makes a luxurious topping.
By Deborah Madison

Black Bean, Corn & Avocado Pasta Salad

2
Serve this colorful, veggie-packed pasta salad at your next outdoor gathering. From creamy avocado to crunchy bell peppers, this pasta salad is full of texture and flavor. A homemade herb-lime vinaigrette ties everything together.
By Sophie Johnson

Skillet Corn

This skillet corn recipe features plenty of sweet, fresh summer corn. A small amount of aromatics complement the corn but don't overpower it. Parsley adds color and freshness.
By Jasmine Smith

Avocado & Corn Salad

5
In this fresh summer salad recipe, sweet corn and honey balance nicely with tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Bring it along to your next summer picnic or pair it with grilled shrimp or chicken for an easy weeknight meal.
By Ali Ramee

Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole

1
Summer's harvest--eggplant, corn and zucchini--stars in this healthy, Mexican-inspired casserole that's perfect for serving a crowd or for a dinner with leftovers for the next day.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Corn and Green Bean Salad

1
This colorful vegetable side dish is low-calorie, low-sodium, and suitable for diabetic food plans. Ready in less than 30 minutes, it calls for only eight ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing

1
Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Inspiration and Ideas

20 Corn Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less
Enjoy summer corn while it lasts with these easy side dishes starring your favorite healthy grain. From salsa to succotash, the sweet flavor of fresh corn shines in these recipes.
Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers
3
This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a “hard vegetable,” should be stir-fried for a minute before adding “medium-hard” vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add “soft or leafy vegetables” in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.
Roasted Corn, Black Bean & Mango Salad
16
Fresh Corn Hush Puppies
Herbed Corn & Edamame Succotash
5

Fresh green soybeans, called edamame or sweet beans, are a great addition to this classic American dish, where they stand in for the traditional lima beans. The succotash is wonderful as it is or topped with grilled shrimp, salmon or chicken.

All Healthy Corn Side Dish Recipes

Blistered Corn Salad with Charred Scallions, Okra & Feta

This corn and okra salad gets loads of flavor from the grill. If okra isn't your jam, you could slice a large zucchini into planks to grill, then chop and stir into the salad. Grill some chicken thighs or tofu steaks to serve alongside.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mexican Street Corn

2
Soaking the corn in its husk in water for up to two hours before grilling is definitely a new approach to cooking corn on the cob, but give it a try! The addition of salt, spices and cheese takes this side dish to new levels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce

1
This healthier version of classic corn fritters uses less oil for frying but still packs plenty of fresh corn flavor. A creamy dill sauce on the side brightens up each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Cornbread-Topped Corn Casserole

This sweet cornbread-topped corn casserole with spicy pepper Jack and smoky poblano peppers is sure to become your new favorite side dish! The natural sweetness of the corn is balanced by a dash of hot sauce, which adds pep and acidity that brings everything together.
By Marianne Williams

Corn on the Cob with Cilantro-Lime Butter

A dash of crushed red pepper adds the perfect amount of spice to this flavorful cilantro-lime corn on the cob.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Want to know how to grill corn on the cob? This grilled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Corn Pudding

This easy Southern-style corn pudding is a great way to use up fresh corn if you've got it! But to speed up the prep time, frozen corn kernels work just as well. This simple casserole is light and savory-sweet. It's the perfect companion for grilled or roasted chicken, pork or steak or can stand on its own as a vegetarian main dish.
By Julia Levy

Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro

If you like corn pudding, you'll love this creamy corn casserole! Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.
By Liv Dansky

Old Corn

There is no form of corn that a Southerner can't use. This recipe is designed for corn that was picked a few days ago or has otherwise lost some of its sweetness. In the country it's called fried corn, but the corn's really boiled in milk or cream to soften and sweeten it.
By Sarah Fritschner

Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob

Savory Parmesan cheese and sweet corn team up in this easy corn on the cob recipe that's good for every season. Wrapping the corn in foil keeps in the flavors of smoked paprika, garlic powder and thyme. Pair with roast chicken, steak or pork or serve as part of a vegetarian meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Calabacitas de Tapachula (Zucchini & Corn in Poblano Sauce)

Mexicans prepare the trio of corn, zucchini and poblanos in every possible way, from soups and stews to quick sides like this one from the city of Tapachula in Chiapas. In this recipe, adapted from Treasures of the Mexican Table by Pati Jinich, a mixture of zucchini and corn is enveloped in a creamy poblano sauce. Think of it as a Mexican version of ratatouille, but with more texture and much quicker to make. Be careful not to overcook the zucchini, and keep the corn crunchy.
By Pati Jinich

Spicy Grilled Corn on the Cob

This grilled corn on the cob is a real summertime treat. It's basted with a spicy butter blend and grilled to perfection in about 20 minutes. This recipe is easily doubled to serve a larger gathering. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa

1
This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.
By Joy Howard

Corn Pudding

3
For a healthy twist on corn pudding, we use nonfat evaporated milk, rather than regular nonfat milk, to produce a custard with a creamy consistency and less than half the fat of traditional versions. For additional creaminess, and to intensify the sweet corn flavor, we puree half the corn.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary

Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Nopales Summer Salad

A beloved ingredient in Mexican cooking, nopal cactus can be enjoyed both cooked and raw. Here, we cook it and toss it with tomatoes and corn for an impressive summer salad that doesn't break the bank.
By Wendy Lopez

Creole Skillet Cornbread

Baking cornbread in a cast-iron skillet results in the ideal crispy crust enclosing a tender crumb. In this recipe, tender corn kernels provide additional texture. As with many recipes, how much sugar you like in your cornbread may depend on how your grandmother made it, so add more or less sugar to taste. Read the author's story behind this recipe: Skillet Diaries: A Cast-Iron Legacy
By Donna Battle Pierce

Grilled Corn with Mushroom-Miso Butter

Grilling corn concentrates its sweetness and gives it a nice smoky flavor, which pairs wonderfully with the compound butter's triple punch of umami from mushrooms, miso and Parmesan. Read more about this recipe here.
By The 85th Day Food Community Team

Ensaladang Mais (Grilled Corn Salad)

The Spanish introduced the cultivation of corn to the Filipino island of Cebu in the 1700s. This propelled the vegetable to staple status not just in that province, but throughout the country. Yana Gilbuena features this dish in her pop-up kamayan dinners showcasing her culture's cuisine. Read more about Gilbuena and the pop-up kamayan dinners.
By Yana Gilbuena

Jalapeño Creamed Corn

Sweet and savory creamed corn gets a creamy kick from Cheddar cheese and jalapeño. We love the added spice sliced jalapeño adds as a garnish, but this is also great without it if you want to tame the heat. Try it alongside grilled steak or chicken or with your Thanksgiving spread.
By Liv Dansky
