Healthy Corn Side Dish Recipes

Esquites (Mexican Corn)
This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
Creamy Corn Soup with Jalapeños & Cotija
This creamy corn soup has underlying earthiness from the hominy and heat from the jalapeños. Fresh corn adds sweetness, which works well with the salty cotija cheese and other fresh and tangy garnishes.
Cheesy Corn Casserole
This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.
Ensalada de Coditos Dominicana (Dominican Macaroni Salad)
A colorful and hearty summer salad, ensalada de coditos can be customized with ingredients like peas, tuna or ham. This vegetarian version features raw vegetables for added flavor and crunch, and makes for the perfect side to your main dish.
Garlic Butter Campfire Corn
This flavorful corn couldn't be easier to prepare. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.
Baked Rice with Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions
This filling rice casserole, loosely based on paella, features seared corn, roasted peppers, garlic and red onions. If you like, include diced zucchini or chopped green beans as well. A flavorful roasted garlic mayonnaise makes a luxurious topping.
Black Bean, Corn & Avocado Pasta Salad
Serve this colorful, veggie-packed pasta salad at your next outdoor gathering. From creamy avocado to crunchy bell peppers, this pasta salad is full of texture and flavor. A homemade herb-lime vinaigrette ties everything together.
Skillet Corn
This skillet corn recipe features plenty of sweet, fresh summer corn. A small amount of aromatics complement the corn but don't overpower it. Parsley adds color and freshness.
Avocado & Corn Salad
In this fresh summer salad recipe, sweet corn and honey balance nicely with tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Bring it along to your next summer picnic or pair it with grilled shrimp or chicken for an easy weeknight meal.
Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Summer's harvest--eggplant, corn and zucchini--stars in this healthy, Mexican-inspired casserole that's perfect for serving a crowd or for a dinner with leftovers for the next day.
Corn and Green Bean Salad
This colorful vegetable side dish is low-calorie, low-sodium, and suitable for diabetic food plans. Ready in less than 30 minutes, it calls for only eight ingredients.
Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing
Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.