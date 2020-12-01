Healthy Carrot Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious carrot side dish recipes including baby carrots, roasted carrots and glazed carrots. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette

1
Combining a trio of purple vegetables--cabbage, carrots and daikon--makes for a stunning slaw recipe. It would be equally delicious tossed with a classic creamy dressing.
By Becky Duffett

Balsamic Oven-Roasted Carrots

4
Roasting carrots in the oven brings out their sweetness, which is enhanced further with a tangy balsamic and maple glaze. Serve them straight-up for an easy weeknight side dish or garnish with chopped hazelnuts for holiday meals and dinner parties.
By Marianne Williams

Maple Roasted Carrots

2
Roasting brings out the inherent sweetness in carrots--but add a little maple syrup and butter and you have a caramelized vegetable your kids (and you!) will actually want to eat seconds of.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables

2
This easy roasted butternut squash and root vegetables recipe is incredibly versatile. Pile the squash and veggies onto grain bowls, add to sandwiches, toss in soup, serve as a side dish--you name it. Roasting vegetables in the oven gives you 20 minutes of hands-off cooking time to assemble the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Roasted Carrots

These sweet and tender honey-roasted carrots get a bit of char from the oven. These are topped with sesame seeds, but topping with a fresh herb like parsley can add a pop of color to this easy side dish.
By Liv Dansky

Garlic & Parmesan Roasted Carrots

2
Roasting carrots in the oven brings out their inherent sweetness, while Parmesan and garlic give this easy side dish a flavorful savory accent.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Carrot & Apple Soup

1
This colorful soup is both simple and delicious. Use apples that cook up soft; McIntosh are great.
By Ken Haedrich

Honey & Orange Glazed Carrots

1
Bright and fresh, these candied carrots have just a hint of sweetness from the honey and citrus. This one-pan dish is quick and easy to make, but also has such a pretty presentation that it works both as an entertaining-worthy or weeknight side dish. Look for carrots that are similar in size so they cook evenly.
By Pam Lolley

Red Cabbage Coleslaw

1
This fresh and colorful red cabbage slaw is crisp and bright. Dijon and honey balance the flavors of the cabbage. Serve this slaw alongside grilled meat or pack it up for an outdoor potluck or picnic.
By Julia Levy

Cumin-Roasted Carrots with Dill Yogurt

A tangy dill yogurt is the perfect sauce for these cumin-roasted carrots.
By Eric Adjepong
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Candied Carrots
1
A combination of brown sugar and apple juice makes these easy candied carrots sweet but not cloying. Chopped fresh thyme brightens the flavor in this classic side dish, but feel free to omit it if you want an even simpler dish. Serve with chicken, pork or your Thanksgiving dinner.
Sweet & Spicy Roasted Carrots
A little bit of cayenne adds an unexpected kick to these classic roasted carrots.
Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch
1
Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers
3

This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a “hard vegetable,” should be stir-fried for a minute before adding “medium-hard” vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add “soft or leafy vegetables” in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.

All Healthy Carrot Side Dish Recipes

Roasted Carrots with Cardamom Butter

5
Roasting these carrots with only a bit of butter and some cardamom gives them a rich, nutty flavor that belies how healthy they are. A single serving gives you over 600 percent of the daily recommendation for vitamin A!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Mustard Smashed Carrots

Smashing carrots increases their surface area, allowing them to crisp up beautifully under the broiler with a sweet mustardy glaze. Choose carrots that are on the thicker side for the best results.
By Carolyn Casner

Jardiniere

Is your garden booming? Making quick pickles is a low-pressure way to use up your bounty. Mix and match the vegetables as you see fit; just try to maintain a variety of textures and colors. Tip: After you finish a jar, use the leftover brine to make vinaigrette.
By Jenni Ridall Lata

Red Cabbage & Pomegranate Salad

1
Honey helps balance out the harshness of cruciferous cabbage in this fresh and crunchy slaw recipe. The colors in this easy-to-make salad are enough to brighten one's spirits. In fact, research shows that simply looking at purple plants can fire up neurons that help us relax, so take a moment to appreciate this beautiful salad before you dig in.
By Julia Levy

Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Sage Brown Butter

1
Wow your guests with multicolored carrots dressed in a brown butter and sage sauce. They only take 15 minutes to roast, so pop them in the oven while you carve the turkey and they'll be ready in time to eat.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Pineapple Coleslaw

1
This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe—it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapple. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Chili-Roasted Carrots

7
Roasted with chili powder and cumin then tossed with cilantro and lime juice, these carrots are bursting with zesty flavor. Serve them with simple roast chicken or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cilantro-Lime Green Cabbage Slaw

Green cabbage and carrots are transformed by a bright citrusy dressing made with olive oil, maple syrup, lime and cilantro. Serve this easy slaw alongside grilled chicken or fish.
By Wendy Lopez

Maple-Thyme Roasted Baby Carrots

Amp up any carrot side dish with this Maple-Thyme Roasted Baby Carrot recipe. Consider saving a portion of this recipe and adding it to our Arugula Salad with Carrots and Goat Cheese recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables

In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish.
By Paula Forbes

Mexican-Inspired Coleslaw

9
Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
By Stacy Fraser

Smashed Carrots

Smashing steamed carrots coated in curry powder then finishing them under the broiler lets the flavor set in and gives the carrots a light, crispy edge.
By Carolyn Casner

Orange-Glazed Shredded Carrots

3
An orange glaze brings out the sweetness in one of the kid-friendliest vegetables around. With convenient pre-shredded carrots, there's no chopping required.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Honey Carrot Ribbon Salad

A simple vegetable peeler turns carrots into beautifully thin strips in this healthy vegetable side dish recipe. If you have a spiralizer, you can go for an artful tangle instead. Serve with miso-glazed fish or tofu.
By Carolyn Casner

Sesame Snap Peas with Carrots & Peppers

2
The colorful combination of sugar snap peas, red bell pepper and carrot plus Asian-inspired flavors make this side dish a pleasure to whip up for a weeknight dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

1
It's been said that serving cabbage for New Year's promises prosperity, so adding a few carrot coins can only sweeten the purse.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Japanese Shiitake & Vegetable Rice (Takikomi Gohan)

Dashi gives this vegetable rice recipe its savory depth. Rinsing the rice may seem like an extraneous step but it removes some of the surface starch for fluffier rice. And soaking the rice in seasoned dashi before cooking infuses the dish with more flavor.
By Andrea Nguyen

Air-Fryer Carrots

Air-fryer carrots are an easy side dish that pairs with just about everything. Here the carrots are tossed with a touch of brown sugar and spices, with Parmesan cheese adding a savory note. Go even cheesier with a sprinkle of crumbled goat cheese for garnish, if you like.
By Laura Kanya

Hasselback Moroccan Roasted Carrots

Take roasted carrots to the next level with this hasselback version of a vegetable-side favorite. Adding thin hasselback cuts to whole carrots not only allows more flavor to seep into the veggies, it also speeds up the cooking time.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad

2
This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Shaved Root Vegetable Salad with Pistachios

This centerpiece-worthy salad calls for buying up the most colorful roots in the produce section. We like using a rainbow of beets and carrots for the most stunning presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Napa Cabbage & Carrots with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

5
Napa--also known as Chinese cabbage--is the preferred cabbage in this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe because it's much sweeter and more tender than green cabbage. If napa cabbage isn't available at your grocery store, try Savoy cabbage or bok choy.
By Grace Young

Arugula Salad with Carrots and Goat Cheese

This arugula salad creation is a quick-and-easy solution to enhance any meal. Use the Maple-Thyme Baby Carrot recipe to add extra flavor and balance to this salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pea Pod and Carrot Stir-Fry

This quick-and-easy vegetable stir-fry uses bottled minced ginger and garlic as well as purchased shredded carrots, so it will be ready to eat in just 15 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com