Healthy Brussels Sprouts Side Dish Recipes

Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Stuffing

This healthy Brussels sprouts-and-bacon stuffing recipe is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. We love the soft texture and eggy flavor of challah bread, but any type of rustic, country-style bread works well. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, you can make this recipe moist or crispy. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.