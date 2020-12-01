Healthy Asparagus Side Dish Recipes

Mock Risotto

Rating: Unrated 1

Risotto is hardly effortless fare, what with all that stirring over a hot stove. But instant brown rice and creamy Neufchâtel cheese can make a nutty, rich, stand-in version that's sure to be a family favorite. Substitute any vegetables you wish for the asparagus and bell pepper. Make it a meal: paired with a salad, this is a perfect vegetarian main course, or serve as a side dish with grilled chicken or steak.