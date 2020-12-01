Healthy Asparagus Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious asparagus side dish recipes including grilled, roasted and steamed asparagus. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cream of Asparagus Soup

This cream of asparagus soup is velvety and elegant, yet simple to prepare. The onion and garlic add flavor but don't overpower the soup, and the fresh tarragon melds well with the asparagus.
By Jasmine Smith

Grilled Asparagus Parmesan

Grilled asparagus gets a light and flavorful coating of finely grated Parmesan cheese and a hint of lemon in this easy grilled side dish.
By Karen Rankin

Sautéed Peppers, Asparagus, and Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
2
Pair this flavorful veggie combo with chicken or fish for a taste of summer any time of year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Asparagus

Use your air fryer to crisp up tender asparagus for a simple and easy side dish. If your air fryer is large enough, you can cook the asparagus in one batch. If it's smaller, cook the asparagus in two batches, keeping the first batch warm as the second batch cooks.
By Julia Levy

Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne

Rating: Unrated
1
This impressive-looking asparagus salad recipe is actually very easy to make. After quickly boiling the asparagus, the same water is used to soft-boil the eggs. Piment d'Espelette is a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France. While it's not essential, it does add a subtle kick to the otherwise mellow flavors of this salad. Look for this spice at specialty stores and well-stocked markets--or substitute smoked paprika.
By Seamus Mullen

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Rating: Unrated
8
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
2
In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
By Sarah Epperson

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
By Jasmine Smith

Crispy Asparagus with Creamy Tarragon Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
These crispy asparagus sticks are a fantastic side dish, but are also a great hand-held appetizer. They're served with a creamy lemon-tarragon dipping sauce. Consider passing them around at your next party!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Panko & Parmesan-Crusted Asparagus with Garlic-Mayo Dipping Sauce

This cheesy and crispy asparagus dish is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus, Mushrooms & Prosciutto

Rating: Unrated
2
A quick roast in the oven and this trio melds together to become the perfect vegetable side dish recipe for chicken or steak. Or toss the warm roasted asparagus and mushrooms with baby spinach and a little more oil and vinegar to turn it into a quick salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile-Spiced Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
1
Earthy chili powder combines with the sour-power of sherry vinegar to create a fine dressing for the grassy-green asparagus. For a smoky twist, try substituting smoked paprika for the chili powder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Panko-Crusted Asparagus Spears

Panko-Crusted Asparagus Spears

Warm from the oven, these crunchy asparagus spears make a tasty side dish or cocktail nibble.
Asparagus with Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Asparagus with Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Whir up luscious hollandaise sauce in your blender or immersion blender for this quick asparagus side dish recipe that's ready for your next brunch in just 15 minutes.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

21 Healthy Asparagus Sides for Spring

21 Healthy Asparagus Sides for Spring

Summer Grilled Vegetables

Summer Grilled Vegetables

Lemon Lovers' Asparagus

Lemon Lovers' Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
4

Roasted Asparagus with Pine Nuts

Rating: Unrated
6

Roasting is one of the easiest and tastiest ways to cook asparagus. Here we give it an extra flourish with a quick sauce of reduced balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts.

All Healthy Asparagus Side Dish Recipes

Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple blender hollandaise recipe with fresh herbs makes a luscious topping for steamed asparagus, but is also great with artichokes, fish and, of course, eggs Benedict. For a nutty flavor, try browning the butter before adding it to the blender, and/or top the asparagus with slivered almonds or chopped pecans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Asparagus Parmesan

This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Baby Kale Caesar Salad

Traditional Caesar salad gets a nutrition and flavor boost with the addition of crisp asparagus and dark, leafy baby kale in this healthy recipe. Use arugula or mixed greens for the salad if baby kale isn't at your market.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus with Curry Butter

Rating: Unrated
10
A touch of curry-infused butter dresses sauteed asparagus. This quick and delicious side dish would be just as welcome with a grilled cheese sandwich as it would with broiled salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus-Snap Pea Stir-Fry

Fresh asparagus and sugar snap peas are quickly stir-fried with Asian-style seasonings for a quick and elegant vegetable side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & New Potatoes with Creamy Za'atar Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
Za'atar and yogurt pair magically to create a healthy and full-flavored dressing in this easy asparagus recipe. A spice blend of sumac, sesame and herbs, za'atar is a Middle Eastern staple available in Middle Eastern markets and where other specialty spices are sold. To make your own: Blend 1 teaspoon each ground sumac, sesame seeds and dried thyme with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
By Hugh Acheson

Asparagus & Potato Rösti

Preshredded potatoes for the rösti are the key to making this crisp pancake quickly. Top with fried eggs and a salad and it becomes a meal.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Breadcrumbs

In this fast asparagus side dish recipe, hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese are mixed with breadcrumbs for an impressive-looking topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamed Asparagus and Mushrooms

This vegetable side dish combines mushrooms with crisp-tender asparagus. The cooked vegetables are topped with a creamy sauce made from sherry and reduced-fat cream cheese and further flavored with Parmesan and fresh thyme.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Radish Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This colorful asparagus and radish salad is dressed with a sesame-soy vinaigrette. Pair it with grilled shrimp and rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Spring Vegetables with Arugula Pesto

Rating: Unrated
5
These roasted vegetables tossed with arugula pesto are an easy side for a dinner party. Try serving them with a roasted leg of lamb. If you can find beautiful, freshly harvested small carrots, they'll look and taste the best in this dish.
By Katie Webster

Asparagus and Wild Mushrooms

White wine and fresh tarragon bring this side dish to life.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus

Roasting vegetables brings out their sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Risotto Primavera

Rating: Unrated
4
This updated spring classic calls for nutty-tasting short-grain brown rice instead of the traditional white arborio. Because the cooking time is longer with whole-grain rice, this risotto is cooked in the oven rather than on the stovetop, eliminating the need for almost constant stirring.
By Mary Ellen Evans

Panko-Crusted Asparagus Spears

Rating: Unrated
5
Warm from the oven, these crunchy asparagus spears make a tasty side dish or cocktail nibble. Before being coated in panko breadcrumbs they are rolled in a flavorful sesame-miso sauce that doubles as a simple dipping sauce.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted Garlic & Asparagus Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
The dressing for this roasted asparagus salad recipe uses fresh garlic scapes--available in spring from farmers' markets or gardeners. Use chopped fresh garlic in the dressing if you can't find garlic scapes.
By Kathy Gunst

Roasted Asparagus with Caper Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Roasting mellows the grassy flavor of asparagus; the caper dressing provides a salty counterpoint. Serve with grilled fish or meat.
By Jessie Price

Green Salad with Asparagus & Peas (Salat med Asparges og rter)

Rating: Unrated
3
Here's a salad where we've combined two stars of the spring garden, asparagus and peas. Since the asparagus goes into the mix raw, you'll want to look for the freshest, most tender spears you can find and slice them into very thin rounds.
By Joyce Hendley

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic

The multilayered fruitiness of fig-infused balsamic (look for it with other vinegars at the market) is a nice balance for the sweet and salty prosciutto-wrapped asparagus spears.
By Judith Fertig

Grilled Vegetable Platter

This veggie platter is a perfect side dish for any gathering. Vegetables like asparagus, mushrooms, Japanese eggplant and fennel are marinated and then grilled to perfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus with Red Peppers

By simmering the asparagus in water with fresh tarragon sprigs we've added lots of flavor to this side dish recipe. And no, that's not grated cheese on top! It's grated hard-cooked egg, which adds protein to this 35-minute dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mock Risotto

Rating: Unrated
1
Risotto is hardly effortless fare, what with all that stirring over a hot stove. But instant brown rice and creamy Neufchâtel cheese can make a nutty, rich, stand-in version that's sure to be a family favorite. Substitute any vegetables you wish for the asparagus and bell pepper. Make it a meal: paired with a salad, this is a perfect vegetarian main course, or serve as a side dish with grilled chicken or steak.
By EatingWell

Spicy Green Salad with Soy & Roasted Garlic Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Piquant greens, such as mizuna and red mustard, are mellowed with a sweet-and-savory dressing that includes a whole head of roasted garlic. Add a skewer of grilled shrimp or teriyaki beef to make it a main course. To soften the leaves, heat the dressing just before serving and pour over the greens.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
1
These prosciutto-wrapped bundles of grilled asparagus are a delicious addition to a spring brunch or elegant dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com