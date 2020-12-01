Healthy Stuffing Recipes

Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing
Apples and fresh cranberries add a unique twist to this variation on the classic stuffing. Use fresh sage or rubbed sage in this recipe; the ground version is too bitter.
Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing
Caramelized onions are a sweet and savory addition to this healthy stuffing recipe. Choose an apple that becomes tender yet holds its shape when cooked--try Jonagold or Cortland.
Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing
This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
Crab Cake Stuffing
This crab-cake-meets-stuffing recipe gets a double dose of crabby goodness--little bits of claw crabmeat add flavor throughout the stuffing while pieces of higher-grade “jumbo lump” crabmeat contribute big bites of crab. Shape the stuffing into cakes or bake in a casserole dish. Look for crab in the seafood department of large supermarkets. The recipe that's included for Bay Spice Blend makes 1 cup, but you'll only need 1 teaspoon for the stuffing. Try the extra spice blend in a turkey brine, sprinkled on almost any type of seafood and/or in recipes calling for Old Bay Seasoning.
Stuffing-Topped Chicken
Here's a one-skillet version of chicken and stuffing made with wholesome ingredients. We use chicken thighs because we love the rich flavor of dark meat, but boneless, skinless breast works too. Serve with Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes.
Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing
During the autumn season in Italy, turkey is often deliciously paired with a stuffing of chestnuts and sausage. The wild turkey was brought to Europe from the New World, and once domesticated, returned there to breed as the classic festive bird. It also became one of the large courtyard fowl animals in Lombardy. With Italy being one of the largest producers of chestnuts, it was expedient to put the two together in another happy marriage of New and Old World.
Crescent City Cornbread Dressing
This jazzed-up Southern cornbread dressing is made with Louisiana chef Frank Brigtsen’s cornbread, which is sweet and flecked with scallions and jalapeños. If you want to streamline the dish, use store-bought cornbread.
Apple-Cranberry Stuffing
Make this stuffing with an apple variety that holds its shape rather than turns to sauce during the cooking process, so there will be tender bites of fruit throughout. Honeycrisp, Granny Smith or Pink Lady are all easy-to-find options.
Turkey & Stuffing for Two
You don't have to skip the traditional Thanksgiving dinner if it's just the two of you--and you also don't have to eat turkey for days. In fact, you may not want to wait for a special occasion to have this satisfying mini celebration.
Cornbread & Sausage Stuffing
Cornbread stuffing, a Southern favorite, is a nice change from more traditional white-bread stuffing. Our delectable recipe uses Italian turkey sausage, rather than pork, and omits all the butter and cream to cut the fat by two-thirds. The stuffing is lower in sodium as well and so easy to make that it's sure to become a favorite side year-round.
Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage
This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
Pear, Prosciutto & Hazelnut Stuffing
Crisping the prosciutto and toasting the nuts adds a powerful punch of flavor to the stuffing without going overboard on fat. Diamond Brand now makes packaged chopped hazelnuts, available in most major supermarkets.