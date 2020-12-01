Healthy Tofu Stir Fry Recipes

Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry

This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

This spicy vegetarian stir-fry is a great way to use green beans when they're bountiful and inexpensive at the supermarket. You can also try it with other vegetables, such as broccoli or peppers, just make sure to cut them into small pieces so that they cook quickly. Coating the tofu in cornstarch before you cook it gives it a light crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu & Broccoli Stir-Fry

We like broccoli best in this tofu stir-fry, but any mixture of vegetables you have on hand will work. One way to get great tofu texture without deep-frying is to toss the tofu in cornstarch before stir-frying. Let it cook for several minutes without stirring to help it develop a little crust. Serve with: Chinese egg noodles or rice noodles and a glass of Riesling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Tofu Stir-Fry

By switching up the vegetables you use when you make this stir-fry, you can create a unique dish each time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mapo Tofu

Mapo tofu is a dish that has become popular outside its roots in Szechuan Province, China, perhaps because it is so adaptable. The type and amount of both tofu and meat can vary and even the spicy sauce can be tuned to the desired level of heat.
By Louisa Shafia

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Turkey Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut saturated fat and calories and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Vegetable & Tofu Fried Rice

Next time you're craving Chinese takeout, make this veggie-packed fried rice recipe in about the same time instead. Tofu and eggs give this vegetarian fried rice staying power from protein, and brown rice boosts fiber.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp Tofu Noodles

Watching your carb intake? This 20-minute recipe is one you'll want to try. We've paired shrimp with a time-saving store-bought fresh vegetable medley and a zesty homemade sauce and served it over tofu noodles. These noodles are gluten-free, so they're lower in carbs and have fewer calories than spaghetti.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage
In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.
Pineapple Tofu Stir-Fry
At last--a sweet-and-sour dish with a fresh, not cloying, taste. Add a pinch of crushed red pepper, a splash of chile-garlic sauce or a dash of hot sauce to give it a little heat.
Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry
Zha Jiang Noodles

The name of this flavor-drenched dish aptly translates to "fried sauce noodles." A pork- and tofu-flecked sauce gets its savory powers from three layers of distinctive soy condiments. Tossed with thick wheat noodles, the result is satisfying and quite comforting.

