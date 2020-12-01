Healthy Tofu Stir Fry Recipes

Tofu & Broccoli Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.5 stars 23

We like broccoli best in this tofu stir-fry, but any mixture of vegetables you have on hand will work. One way to get great tofu texture without deep-frying is to toss the tofu in cornstarch before stir-frying. Let it cook for several minutes without stirring to help it develop a little crust. Serve with: Chinese egg noodles or rice noodles and a glass of Riesling.