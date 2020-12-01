Healthy Shrimp Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious shrimp stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice

7
Amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice for a quick low carb dinner.
By Robin Bashinsky

Easy Shrimp Stir-Fry with Green Pepper, Pineapple & Bacon

5
This sweet, spicy and super-easy shrimp-and-vegetable stir-fry starts with a very small amount of bacon in the wok, which creates drippings that add tons of smoky flavor to the vegetables and shrimp that go in next. Keep the salt in check by using reduced-sodium tamari sauce. To complete this easy healthy dinner, add cooked brown rice.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Shrimp and Scallop Vegetable Stir-Fry

1
This seafood stir-fry is bursting with flavor and it's ready in 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Low-Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp

This fried rice variation uses riced cauliflower instead of traditional rice to lower the calories and carbs. You can adjust the amount of chile-garlic sauce according to taste.
By Grace Young

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

2
Make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or substitute kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Shrimp and Pea Pod Stir-Fry

Pea pods were made for stir-fry dishes. This subtly flavored recipe calls for snow peas, but you could easily substitute snap peas. Serve with brown rice for a balanced and nutritious meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp with Mango & Basil

8
This one-pan stir-fry is an Indian feast of sweet shrimp, perfumy mangoes and spicy basil. It's guaranteed to evoke dinnertime oohs and ahhs. Carbs are a time-tested way to take the pop out of the heat, so make sure you have plenty of aromatic jasmine rice to go with this fiery dish. Use prepeeled shrimp to make preparation a breeze.
By Raghavan Iyer

Stir-Fried Shrimp & Sugar Snap Peas

This shrimp stir-fry has bright flavors from sugar snap peas, garlic and ginger and comes together in less than a half-hour for a quick, healthy meal.
By Grace Young

Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy

16
Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Egg Fried Rice

This healthy egg, vegetable and shrimp fried rice comes together in about 30 minutes for a delicious dinner you can make any day of the week. Fried rice is traditionally made with leftover rice cooked a day ahead; this recipe simplifies the process by cooking the rice together with the rest of the meal.
By Grace Young

Shrimp Tofu Noodles

Watching your carb intake? This 20-minute recipe is one you'll want to try. We've paired shrimp with a time-saving store-bought fresh vegetable medley and a zesty homemade sauce and served it over tofu noodles. These noodles are gluten-free, so they're lower in carbs and have fewer calories than spaghetti.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sautéed Shiitake and Bok Choy with Shrimp

1
Shrimp, mushrooms, and Asian vegetables are served in a savory sauce for a stir-fry dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Quick Shrimp Fried Rice
Skip the takeout and make this lightened-up, veggie-packed 30-minute recipe instead.
Ebi Yakisoba (Stir-Fried Noodles with Shrimp & Vegetables)
The Japanese noodle stir-fry yakisoba is traditionally cooked on a teppanyaki griddle, but this version is made in a skillet. Shrimp and vegetables pair for a nutritious and flavorful meal.
Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry
Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry with Spinach
5

This stir-fry recipe calls for buying shrimp that's already peeled and deveined, which saves you about 10 minutes of prep time. Want this on the milder side? Swap ketchup for the chili-garlic sauce.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com